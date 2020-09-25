We haven't seen the last of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has come to light that the actor is set to reprise his role as the former head of S.H.I.E.L.D. in a new live-action Marvel series for Disney+. The show will join an increasingly robust lineup of live-action series that will be heavily connected to the movies of the MCU.

According to a new report, Samuel L. Jackson is attached to the untitled series. Kyle Bradstreet is on board to write and executive produce the series. Bradstreet is best known for his work on the series Mr. Robot. Some of his other credits include Copper and Berlin Station. For the moment, it is unclear how far along the series is in development. Plot details are also being kept under wraps. Though Nick Fury's last known whereabouts within the MCU may provide a clue as to where the series is heading.

Spoilers for those who have not seen Spider-Man: Far From Home but Nick Fury was a huge part of the movie. However, in a post-credits scene, it was revealed that the Skrull Talos, who we met in Captain Marvel, had been impersonating Fury on Earth. Meanwhile, we caught up with Fury who was in space in a huge space station. This has yet to be addressed in the MCU but it is believed this could be related to an organization known as S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient World Observation and Response Department). In the pages of Marvel Comics, the group is put in place specifically to deal with possible alien threats.

Marvel Television shut down recently, which has led to major changes in how Marvel Studios and Disney are handling live-action TV within the brand. Several shows, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, are in various stages of development for Disney+. These shows, unlike Daredevil, or even Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., will be heavily anchored to the rest of the MCU. Additionally, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will be involved as a producer. Feige also promised that characters like Ms. Marvel will later appear in the movies after being introduced on the small screen. WandaVision, which recently debuted its first trailer, is set to be the first of these shows to arrive later this year.

Samuel L. Jackson has been part of the MCU for the very beginning. The actor appeared in a post-credits scene in 2008's Iron Man, planting the first seeds that would grow into The Avengers. He has since become a mainstay of the franchise. Jackson is one of the most accomplished and recognizable actors of the modern era. Outside of his Marvel work, some of his credits include Pulp Fiction, Jurassic Park, the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Unbreakable and Kong: Skull Island. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.