Nick Jonas revealed he had to be hospitalized after fracturing his rib while filming NBC's Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers. The bmx accident happened earlier in May, and it aired at the end of last night's premiere. The injuries weren't life threatening, you would be amazed at his activities post-accident.

"I think the tape kind of speaks for itself," Nick Jonas said in a press conference tacked on at the end of the special. "I always give 110 percent, and sometimes that gets you the gold. In this case, it got me a fractured rib, bruised tailbone, and a hospital dinner. But I'm recovering. Thanks for asking, next question."

He had told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the special's premiere, "Something just got caught, dirt on the bike and just tumbled. But again, I feel good, surprisingly, all things considered. I was back in my Voice chair right away, kind of said, 'Listen, I'm not going to let this slow me down.'" The brothers trained with professional athletes and competed with each other in Olympic events, including gymnastics, track, and biking. During the BMX racing, Nick Jonas rounded a curve, spinning out and almost caused a Jonas brother pileup. An ambulance had to be brought for The Voice coach.

On the May 17 show, host Carson Daly opened the singing competition to ask about his accident. "Before we get started, let's just turn to our friend, Nick Jonas. How are you feeling, buddy?" Carson asked. Nick responded, "I'm feeling OK. I've been better, but I'm doing all right," before explaining the extent of his injuries. "I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But Blake, please don't make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh," the coach noted.

Blake Shelton jibed, "You're just trying to get sympathy votes on this show. That's all you're doing." Nick played along: "It's a big, elaborate plan." Daly wished the singer well, saying, "Well, we're glad you're okay. We're glad you're here. It means a lot to your team." Nick responded, "Yeah, me too, for sure. Glad to be here. Can't wait to cheer on Team Nick and all the other teams. I'm really happy I'm here today."

Days later, The Jonas brothers took the stage to perform at the 2021 Billboard Awards. "It's a surreal feeling," Nick says, "Our dad raised us on studying the Billboard chart and magazine. So we would go to Virgin Megastore and check out the Billboard magazine every week and dream of being on it and here we are now."

They played new song 'Remember This' and a medley of their hits. Nick says, "Our first time ever performing it and really the first time we're performing live in front of a crowd in in a year and half," the singer shared. "The song is called 'Remember This.' It's going to be a big part of NBC's broadcast of the Olympics."

I believe him when he says he gives 110%. With a fractured rib, bruised tailbone and a hospital stay, he went on to film The Voice, then perform at the Billboard Music Awards. This was all in the same week. The man is unstoppable. This news arrives via Entertainment Weekly.