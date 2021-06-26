Parks and Recreation stars Nick Offerman and Aubrey Plaza are both getting a lot of love on social media as fans celebrate the two stars on their shared birthday. On the hit comedy series, Offerman famously played the role of Ron Swanson, the director of the Parks and Rec department in the town of Pawnee, Indiana. Fans will also know Plaza for her role as apathetic intern April Ludgate, who ends up getting hired as Ron's assistant.

As it turns out, Offerman and Plaza are birthday buddies in real life as well. With a fond appreciation for them both, fans have been taking to social media to pay tribute to the Parks and Recreation stars in honor of the occasion. Posting a group of images of the pair together, one fan wrote, "Many happy returns to two of my favourite people in the world, Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman, both celebrating their birthdays today."

Many happy returns to two of my favourite people in the world, Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman, both celebrating their birthdays today.

- Jamie pic.twitter.com/j7i5IC9QXR — Last Exit To Nowhere (@LASTEXITshirts) June 26, 2021

"Happy B'day to Nick Offerman and Aubrey Plaza of Parks and Recreation," another fan says.

Happy B'day to Nick Offerman and Aubrey Plaza of Parks and Recreation. pic.twitter.com/q8L9CnWczs — bombadil (@bombadil6) June 26, 2021

Another post for Offerman reads: "June 26th, 1970, is the birthday of American actor, writer, and comedian Nick Offerman, who once wrote: 'Damn it all, you have been given a life on this beautiful planet! Get off your ass and do something!'"

June 26th, 1970, is the birthday of American actor, writer, and comedian Nick Offerman, who once wrote: "Damn it all, you have been given a life on this beautiful planet! Get off your ass and do something!" pic.twitter.com/nWcbmDKC34 — Kevin “All Billionaires Are Bad” Nenstiel (@KLNenstiel) June 26, 2021

Tagging Offerman, another fan tweeted, "have a wonderful, happy, healthy birthday now and forever. happy birthday NICK!!!"

@Nick_Offerman have a wonderful, happy, healthy birthday now and forever. happy birthday NICK!!! — olivia michele king (@olivia6192) June 26, 2021

Recognizing Plaza, another Parks and Rec fan said, "today is one of the most important days in history, because an amazing human was born. happy birthday to the one and only [Aubrey Plaza]! we love you so freaking much!"

#NewProfilePic // #AubreyPlaza :

today is one of the most important days in history, because an amazing human was born.

happy birthday to the one and only @evilhag 💗!

we love you so freaking much! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/hqW3QD6YOW — shawne ᗢ || HAPPY HAG DAY!!💗🎊 (@lizzietoesucker) June 26, 2021

And another fan tells this story: "Me finding out [Plaza]'s birthday is tomorrow: 'Aubrey Plaza and I are both cancers?! I love that for us.' My husband: 'that explains why you're so alike. Also I love how you said it like that.' Happy Birthday to my favorite actress!"

Me finding out @evilhag birthday is tomorrow: "Aubrey Plaza and I are both cancers?! I love that for us."

My husband: "that explains why you're so alike. Also I love how you said it like that."

😂😂😂



Happy Birthday to my favorite actress! pic.twitter.com/d8sPBsemGF — The Great Bisexual SpookyRayne 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpookyRayne) June 26, 2021

Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, Parks and Recreation originally aired for seven seasons between 2009 and 2015. The series follows the members of the Parks Department in the fictional Indiana town of Pawnee. Along with Offerman and Plaza, the series stars Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider, Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, Retta, and Billy Eichner. The Parks and Rec cast reunited last year for a reunion special for charity that aired on NBC.

These days, Offerman co-hosts the NBC reality competition series Making It alongside Poehler. He also leads the voice cast of the new animated Fox series The Great North, which premiered in January and has since been renewed through season 3. As for Plaza, she has been starring in movies like Ingrid Goes West, Child's Play, and Black Bear, and had a recurring role as a villain in Legion. Both Offerman and Plaza also voice characters in the animated sitcom Duncanville on Fox.

Happy birthday to both Nick Offerman and Aubrey Plaza! To revisit the humor of Ron Swanson and April Ludgate, you can watch every episode of Parks and Recreation on Peacock. You can also find many more tribute messages to both actors over on Twitter.

Happy Birthday to Aubrey plaza and Nick Offerman! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/S8P40xYs1n — Cait (@MilkC__) June 26, 2021

Happy 51st birthday to #NickOfferman 🎉



Nick is best known for playing #RonSwanson on #ParksAndRecreation!



The actor is married to Megan Mullally who plays his character’s irresistibly manipulative ex-wife Tammy. Also like Ron, Nick is an accomplished woodworker in real life! pic.twitter.com/ARBceT6Jcc — Cinemas Online (@CinemasOnline) June 26, 2021

happy birthday aubrey plaza i can’t believe today is your birthday you have been birthed today congrats happy birthday — evie (@obckendrick) April 1, 2021