SpongeBob and pals are duking it out Super Smash Bros. style in the new video game, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Essentially the Nickelodeon version of the hit Nintendo fighting game series, All-Star Brawl, it includes characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many other Nickelodeon shows. In other words, if you ever wanted to see Reptar from Rugrats and Powdered Toast Man from Ren & Stimpy in the ultimate battle, the day you've been waiting for has finally arrived.

Clearly inspired by Super Smash Bros., Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is scheduled to hit consoles this fall. It's in development from Ludosity and Fair Play Labs with GameMill Entertainment publishing the game. It will include both single player and multiplayer modes with local and online support for up to four players. Players can unlock new moves for every fighter and earn bonus content for an in-game gallery. IGN has released an exclusive trailer for the upcoming video game which you can check out below.

The entire playable roster of characters has yet to be revealed, meaning there should be other Nickelodeon favorites joining the game, but the trailer does confirm the involvement of many familiar faces. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl also features 20 levels based on different Nick shows, including Jellyfish Fields from SpongeBob SquarePants and the Technodrome from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Confirmed characters you can play as in the game include Michelangelo and Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles); Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys); Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy); SpongeBob SquarePants, Sandy Cheeks, and Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants); Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters); Lucy Loud and Lincoln Loud (The Loud House); Helga (Hey Arnold!); Reptar (Rugrats); Zim (Invader Zim); and Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom).

Venturing further into the video game world is just the latest expansion to come from the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise. It was recently revealed that Patrick would be soon starring in The Patrick Star Show, a spinoff with Patrick taking center stage with the Star family alongside him. A movie about Sandy Cheeks has also been reported to be in the works. These projects follow the animated prequel series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years which premiered this year on Paramount+.

Meanwhile, it seems likely other characters will be added to the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster. A big part of the fun with Super Smash Bros. is waiting for Nintendo to announce new additions to the game. Maybe Nickelodeon fans will be able to expect the same with All-Star Brawl, as many key characters are still absent that we can see. After all, how can you have Oblina without Ickis and Krumm? And how about a Doug DLC with Patti Mayonnaise, Porkchop, and Roger Klotz?

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be released in Fall 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. An exact release date has yet to be revealed. In the meantime, you can catch many classic Nickelodeon shows, like SpongeBob SquarePants and Aaaahh!!! Real Monsters, by finding them streaming on Paramount+.