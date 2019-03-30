Nicolas Cage was "too drunk" to get married when he pulled the trigger saying yes to Erika Koike in Vegas just four days ago. His attorneys filed annulment papers that claim he and now ex-wife Koike were both intoxicated causing him to lack "understanding of his actions in marrying [Koike] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage."

Cage being wasted during the nuptials was pretty apparent in a video of the event that has surfaced showing the actor donning a Sid Vicious patch on the back of his black jacket making loud, bizarre accusations about his future ex-wife. Before going into get the marriage license, Cage started shouting Koike's "boyfriend" is a drug dealer, then saying loudly that "he isn't doing it" meaning he isn't going through with the marriage ceremony. Liquor got the better of the Mandy actor and he did end up getting married that night in Vegas.

Someone who was there said that the couple approached a machine that dispenses licenses where Cage was getting loud, "The whole time he was yelling 'she is going to take all my money' and 'her ex is a druggy, her ex is a druggy.'" Keeping her cool throughout the seemingly uncomfortable ordeal Erica, the future ex-wife, kept giving Nicolas an out by saying, "I am not asking you to do this."

The drunken Nicolas Cage, who is starring in a new alien invasion martial arts movie titled Jiu Jitsu, was making such a scene on site that he and his bride to be were ushered into a private room where they filled out papers privately leaving the courthouse with everything all legal.

Now the Face Off actor wants everything legally void. Included in the latest filing Cage claims that his girlfriend Koike didn't 'disclose to [Cage] the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person' and didn't inform him of her 'criminal history' including 'additional active criminal proceedings'.

The National Treasure actor said that getting married was a mistake. The woman that went through the four day long mini marriage with him agrees whole heartedly. She is not fighting the annulment. Cage has been married several times before taking the latest plunge. Notably he was married briefly to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, back in 2002. That marriage lasted 3 months before the couple called it quits.

Anyone who is vaguely aware of The Vampire's Kiss actor's history will probably not be surprised by the eccentric actions of late. At one point, Cage ran around owning 15 homes, including a $25 million waterfront home in Newport Beach, California, a $15.7 million countryside estate in Newport, Rhode Island, and an $8.5 million abode in Las Vegas. Some other of his properties included a chalet in Aspen, Colorado and homes in San Francisco, New York, and Venice Beach.

As far as his future goes, Cage says he kicked Koike out of his current house, and he has "made arrangements" for her to stay somewhere else. This news comes from The Blast .