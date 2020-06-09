Nicolas Cage has been named the hardest working actor in Hollywood over the last five years. This, according to an analysis of some of the biggest names in the business and looking at their output. It's important to note that it counts work as a producer, which helped to bolster quite a few names on the list. But in the case of Cage, it was purely grinding it out as an actor.

According to the report, Nicolas Cage has starred in 27 features over the last five years. In 2015 Cage had a relatively modest two movies released with The Runner and Pay the Ghost. But in 2018, for example, Cage put in a ton of work with Mandy, Looking Glass, 211, Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, Between Worlds and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse all hitting theaters. Last year saw the actor appear in movies such as Primal and Grand Isle. Cage received some of the best reviews of his recent career earlier this year appearing in Richard Stanley's Color Out of Space. Coming up for Nicolas Cage is Wally's Wonderland, which will see him facing off against evil animatronic animals come to life. Cage is also returning for The Croods 2 and, perhaps most importantly, he will be playing Joe Exotic in a series inspired by Netflix's Tiger King.

Samuel L. Jackson was just behind Cage, having appeared in 22 features, with three cameo appearances. Much of that had to do with his work as Nick Fury in the MCU. Jackson has also appeared in movies such as The Hateful Eight, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and Kong: Skull Island during that time. Brad Pitt came in at number three, but a lot of that had to do with his 11 producer credits in that time. But he did star in War Machine, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Ad Astra. And let's not forget his memorable cameo in Deadpool 2.

Margot Robbie topped the actress list, with 15 feature appearances, two cameos, a short film and a producer credit. Some of Robbie's credits include The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as well as this year's Birds of Prey. Nicole Kidman was next up with 15 features and a short. In recent years Kidman appeared in Destroyer, Boy Erased, The Goldfinch and Aquaman, as well as HBO's Big Little Lies.

Natalie Portman is next up, with 11 features, a cameo, a documentary and a couple of producer credits. Some of Portman's recent work includes Annihilation, Vox Lux and Lucy in the Sky. Portman will be making her return to the MCU as the new Thor in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. Amazingly, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, often referred to as one of the hardest working men in Hollywood, didn't appear until number 34 on the list. We've included the full list of the top 20 below. This news comes to us via Party Casino.

Hardest Working Actors In Hollywood

1. Nicolas Cage

2. Samuel L. Jackson

3. Brad Pitt

4. Will Ferrell

5. Margot Robbie

6. Idris Elba

7. Liam Neeson

8. Johnny Depp

9. Nicole Kidman

10. Sam Rockwell

11. Adam Sandler

12. Antonio Bandera

13. Chris Hemsworth

14. Natalie Portman

15. Anna Kendrick

16. Charlize Theron

17. Helen Mirren

18. Laura Dern

19. Leonardo DiCaprio

20. Scarlett Johansson