Nicolas Cage actually went out searching for the Holy Grail. No, he's not kidding. The actor also discussed the time he got ripped off while purchasing a dinosaur skull. Cage is an intense guy and he often takes his acting roles to the extreme, which he has been praised for a number of times over the years. However, the intensity within the actor has been bringing him out on some real-life adventures, which makes everyday life for the rest of us seem pretty boring.

In a new interview, Nicolas Cage talks about a variety of subjects, including the time he went on a "quest" in search of the Holy Grail. "That was the time when I almost went on - you might call it a grail quest," Cage says. The actor states, "I started following mythology, and I was finding properties that aligned with that. It was almost like National Treasure." Cage is dead serious about his quest. He explains.

"It's like when you build a library. You read a book, and in it there's a reference to another book, and then you buy that book, and then you attach the references. For me it was all about where was the grail? Is it at Glastonbury? Does it exist?"

Nicolas Cage wasn't done there. He went on to discuss where his quest for the Holy Grail took him. This real-life adventure sounds like the perfect makings for National Treasure 3, though the studio hasn't really talked about a sequel in some time. Regardless, Cage is throwing away the scripts and doing it on his own without cameras. He had this to say about his travels.

"Yeah, if you go to Glastonbury and go to the Chalice Well, there's a spring that does taste like blood. I guess it's really because there's a lot of iron in the water. But legend had it that in that place was a grail chalice, or two cruets rather, one of blood and one of sweat. But that led to there being talk that people had come to Rhode Island, and they were looking for something as well."

In the end, Nicolas Cage came to a new conclusion about the Holy Grail and whether or not is actually exists. The actor says, "What I ultimately found is: What is the Grail but Earth itself?" That's an interesting point, and Cage may be right in his assumption, though many would probably choose to disagree with him. In addition to the grail quest, Cage was asked about the dinosaur skull he bought and had to return. He explains.

"The dinosaur skull was an unfortunate thing, because I did spend $276,000 on that. I bought it at a legitimate auction and found out it was abducted from Mongolia illegally, and then I had to give it back. Of course it should be awarded to its country of origin. But who knew? Plus, I never got my money back. So that stank."

It sounds like Nicolas Cage should have talked to Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe about purchasing dinosaur skulls before going out in getting ripped off. Regardless, Cage is up for his next adventure and doesn't seem to be too angry about losing over a quarter of a million dollars. As for his next quest, we'll all just have to wait and see what he decides to do. You can read the entire interview with Nicolas Cage over at New York Times.