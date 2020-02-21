Nicolas Cage continues to be both the worst and greatest actor of all time, simultaneously. His eccentric performances are now the stuff of legend, and so, the news that he will be playing a warped version of himself in an upcoming movie left fans feeling utterly delighted. Well, take a breath because it gets even better.

It seems that the movie, which is entitled The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (because of course it is) will find the actor recreating some of his greatest movies including Con Air and Face/Off.

"It's a stylised version of me, and the fact I even have to refer to myself in the third person makes me extremely uncomfortable. There are many scenes in the movie where modern or contemporary - here we go - 'Nic Cage' and then young 'Nic Cage' are colliding and arguing and battling it out. It's an acrobatic approach to acting. I'm probably going to have to look at a couple of the movies from the past again, because I think we're gonna have to reenact some of those sequences. It's like walking through a Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari version of Con Air and Face / Off."

Frankly, it sounds like the greatest movie ever made and every other filmmaker may as well just stop working now and go home. It must be quite strange for Nicolas Cage to have to research himself and his past roles for a future one, but no doubt he has an enjoyable time doing so. What these recreations will look like exactly remains to be seen, of course, by the prospect of it all sounds far too good to miss.

Cage references the 1920's German silent film, The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari when describing his approach to The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, which suggests that these recreations will not be exact replicas but rather slight twisted, even dream-like versions of them.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent comes from Lionsgate, with Tom Gormican on directing duties based on the screenplay he has written with Kevin Etten. Kevin Turen will also be producing the movie. The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent finds Nicolas Cage playing a fictionalized version of himself in this meta action-comedy as he tries to land his dream role in a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Nicolas Cage has had one of the more eclectic Hollywood careers. He has been an action hero, an Academy Award winner, and everything in between. Over the last few years, he has been arguably the busiest actor around, making a ridiculous number of movies that have varied wildly in quality. The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent sounds like it might be Nicolas Cage reaching that final peak. Surely, it has to be all down from here.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent is scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Empire.