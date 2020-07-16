NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service has a section dedicated solely to Nicolas Cage movies. With so many streaming service options available, it's hard to stand out from the rest of the pack. Obviously, diverse content and a decent amount of original content are the real selling factors, but Peacock is getting creative with their slick user interface and the Cage section, which might start a trend within rival platforms with other beloved actors.

As of this writing, Peacock has eight Nicolas Cage movies in their section dedicated to the National Treasure actor. The eight Cage movies include Joe, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Stolen, Rumble Fish, Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Red Rock West, Bangkok Dangerous, and Drive Angry. Peacock offers a free and paid tier, with six out of the eight Cage movies showing up under the free model, so there's plenty there to get started with to see whether or not the new streaming service is for you or not.

Nicolas Cage's career spans nearly 40 years, so there is a lot more material available, but it's unclear if Peacock will be able to obtain the rights to anymore. Adaptation, Raising Arizona, Moonstruck, Leaving Las Vegas, and the recently released Mandy are some of his best-known roles. However, that is about to change with the upcoming Tiger King scripted TV series where Cage will be playing the one and only Joe Exotic. With that being said, the upcoming 8-episode show is being made for CBS, so it won't be a late addition to the Peacock streaming service.

In addition to the Nicolas Cage section, Peacock streaming has a number of other features that have subscribers excited. Having Saved by the Bell is a pretty big win, along with the upcoming reboot series, which brings back members of the original cast. Even the first season, titled Good Morning, Miss Bliss is included, along with the spin-off series The College Years and TV movies Hawaiian Style and Wedding in Las Vegas. There are already people have subscribed for the Saved by the Bell content alone, even though there are a lot more TV shows and movies to check out.

Columbo, 21 Jump Street, the original Unsolved Mysteries, Airwolf, Care Bears, Cheers and The Rockford Files are just some of the classic TV shows available to stream right now, allowing good breaks between watching all eight of the Nicolas Cage movies that are currently up on Peacock. If that wasn't enough, all of the classic Universal Monster movies are there too, which will more than likely get a lot of horror fans on board too. As for original content, we'll have to wait and see, but Peacock is off to a good start with the legacy material and a whole section devoted to Nicolas Cage. You can head over to the official Peacock website to start your trial.