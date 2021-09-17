Rejoice! The world's most cherished, most beloved, and most accomplished actor, Nicolas Cage, in case you still needed a name following that description, has stated that he will never, ever retire. Cage, who has been considered one of the hardest working actors in Hollywood for some time now, has revealed that he has no intention of slowing down. Not now, not ever.

"No, no, no. No, no. That can't happen. To do what I do in cinema has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it. I'm healthier when I'm working, I need a positive place to express my life experience, and filmmaking has given me that. So I'm never going to retire. Where are we now, 117 movies? [Laughs] What's funny is, my argument with people who go, 'You work too much,' was 'I like working, and it's healthy, I'm happy when I'm working, and by the way, guys like Cagney and Bogart, they were doing hundreds of movies.' And then I went, 'I'd better check that,' and I went, 'Oops.' [Laughs] Jerry Lewis was one of my friends, and he and I would go and have dinner together, and he would say, 'How many movies you got?' I go, 'I got about 100, how many you got?' 'I got 40. So you got twice as much as me?' 'Well, I didn't know that, Jerry.'"

We can all now relax, safe in the knowledge that Nic Cage will never be absent from our screens. Besides, can anyone really imagine him retiring? Much like a shark, he seems like he'd die of he ever stopped moving. Lately, Nicolas Cage has been churning out the kind of movies that perfectly encapsulate the vast spectrum of his talents, from the wonderfully ridiculous to the more prestige. Following his battle with alien invaders as part of an ancient order of jiu-jitsu fighters in Jiu Jitsu, to his battle against a wave of murderous, demonic animatronics in Willy's Wonderland, Cage has received critical acclaim for his performance in director Michael Sarnoski's Pig.

Pig features a raw, commanding central performance from Cage, who stars as a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness and is forced to return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. Pig is currently sitting at a hugely impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, and this, along with the...lesser side of his recent output, proves once again why Cage is able to be both the greatest and worst actor of all time.

The actor is sure to continue this trend with his next outing, Prisoners of the Ghostland. Set in the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, Prisoners of the Ghostland follows a ruthless bank robber named Hero, played by Nicolas Cage, who is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor, whose adopted granddaughter Bernice has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. To escape the nightmare world, Hero must break the evil curse controlling the mysterious Ghostland. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within three days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman-and his own path to redemption.

Prisoners of the Ghostland is scheduled for release in theaters and on video on demand on September 17, 2021. Nicolas Cage is also set to star in the wild meta-movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where he will play himself. This joyous news that Nic Cage will never retire comes to us courtesy of EW.