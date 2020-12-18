Hollywood wonder Nicolas Cage seems to be leaning further and further into the off-the-wall persona he has crafted for himself over the years, with our first look at upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller Prisoners of the Ghostland confirming the actor's unique talents once again. The actor has been putting his name to some truly incredible projects of late, and Prisoners of the Ghostland certainly looks like one of them. If you have any doubt about that, just read the title of the movie again.

First promotional images for

PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND released.



Sono's English-language debut is to star Nicolas Cage and be released sometime in the future. pic.twitter.com/NWX9M6Nbs7 — A Sion Sono Film (@aSionSonoFilm) December 12, 2020

Starring Sofia Boutella, Bill Moseley, Ed Skrein, Young Dais, and Tak Sakaguchi alongside Cage, Prisoners of the Ghostland is directed by Sion Sono and follows Cage as the notorious criminal Hero, who is sent to rescue an abducted woman who has disappeared into a dark supernatural universe. There they must break the evil curse that binds them and escape the mysterious revenants that rule the Ghostland, an East-meets-West vortex of beauty and violence. Well, the movie's potential to be incredible is confirmed.

Nicolas Cage has already praised the script saying it is "unlike anything I've ever read before. It might be the wildest movie I've ever made, and that's saying something. It's out there. I wear a skintight black leather jumpsuit with grenades attached to different body parts, and if I don't rescue the governor's daughter from this state line where they're all ghosts and bring her back they're gonna blow me up. It's just crazy. It's way out there." While the new images forgo giving us a glimpse of the jumpsuit that Cage is so excited about, the actor describing the movie as the "wildest" thing he's ever made should be more than enough cause for celebration, considering his back catalogue.

As expected, Prisoners of the Ghostland is just one of several achingly intriguing projects on the enticing horizon of Nic Cage. Filming began recently on what is sure to be the actor's magnum opus, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which follows "a fictionalized, creatively unfulfilled Nicolas Cage who, in the face of financial ruin, accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a superfan, played by Pascal. When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones."

The actor will also go toe-to-toe a gang of psychotic animatronic characters in Willy's Wonderland, which finds Cage as a quiet drifter who finds himself stranded in the remote town of Hayesville, Nevada. Agreeing to work as a night-shift janitor at Willy's Wonderland, a once-successful family entertainment center, his tasks suddenly become an all-out survival fight when the Wonderland's eight animatronic characters come to life and try to kill him.

If that weren't enough for Cage enthusiast, he is also due to portray Tiger King personality Joe Exotic and will star in Pig as a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness, who must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. Make no mistake, 2021 is going to be the year of Cage.

Prisoners of the Ghostland will have its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival on January 31, 2021. This comes to us from Twitter user @aSionSonoFilm.