Nicolas Cage is calling it quits when it comes to acting. The 54-year-old Oscar-winning star of Leaving Las Vegas says that he's looking to act for another three or four more years, but then he's going to shift his focus a bit. Cage will be looking to do more work behind the camera, as he transitions into doing more producing and directing. Here's what he had to say in a recent interview.

"I enjoy performing. I like the power of film and performance and I like practicing. It's kept me in touch with my craft and I feel I'm better now than I have ever been. I've got my emotions at my fingertips and I've got my process down...I'm going to continue doing that for three or four more years and then I'd like to focus more on directing."

In recent years, Nicolas Cage has been appearing in virtually any movie that will provide him with a paycheck, with such movies as Mom and Dad, Rage, Arsenal and Trust under his belt, just to name a few of his more recent small-time efforts. However, he does still appear in the occasional movie that offers a glimmer of the great performer we once knew, with movies like Joe showcasing his true talents. While promoting his upcoming movie Primal, he made the reveal that producing and directing are more in line with his future goals though.

"In terms of producing and directing, yes, I'm getting back in production. My company, Saturn Films, is involved in all the movies I'm doing now. Directing is something I'd look forward to down the road, because right now I'm primarily a film performer,"

It's no secret that Nicolas Cage has had his fair share of off-screen troubles that have led to his need to work so much. Cage has been cashing these paychecks in order to dig himself out of a significant financial hole he found himself in. As the actor puts it, working a lot is better for him anyway, as it helps him avoid some of his more self-destructive behaviors.

"I have multiple reasons for wanting to work. One of them is, to be blatantly honest, I can be a little self-destructive if I'm not focused on my job...It's the difference between maybe having one bottle of wine versus two bottles of wine."

For those who want to see more Nicolas Cage performances, there's no need to worry. He has six different projects listed for 2018, including voicing Superman in the upcoming Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, a role he was originally supposed to play for Tim Burton in the 90s. Yes, Nicolas Cage was almost Superman. He also has Mandy, which has been earning a ton of positive early buzz. But there are also some smaller, more typical projects for as-of-late version of Cage we're familiar with, such as A Score to Settle and Between Worlds. Just imagine how many more of these he can cram in with another three or four more years of acting to go? This news comes to us courtesy of the Daily Mail.