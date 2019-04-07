FX's hit series American Crime Story proved with its high ratings and Emmy nominations that the public is still very interested in the murder case involving O.J. Simpson. Now, a new movie is heading our way that allegedly proves, once and for all, that the iconic American football star and actor wasn't the personal responsible for the horrific murder of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

Nicole & O.J. is coming from British writer and director Joshua Newton. The movie will examine facts to allegedly expose the real killer in a plot to frame O.J. Simpson. The narrative is driven by the agenda of a menacing media who got it all wrong. The film is the result of over a year and a half of research on Newton's part, as he scoured court documents and witness interviews from the case leading all the way back to 1994.

The validity of his claims won't be known until the movie comes out, but he is telling a decidedly different story from the one we've been hearing all of these years. About what he's about to present, Newton says this.

"All these years later, the world is still fascinated by the O.J. case and it still divides America, particularly along racial lines...'Nicole & O.J.' will reveal the untold circumstances leading up to the murders and why and how Nicole and Ron were killed and the cover up that followed."

Nicole & O.J. will support the claim that there was a mass conspiracy to convict O.J. Simpson of murder. And that the media was used as a tool in carrying out this message. While Prosecutors claimed that O.J. SImpson's lack of emotion was an indicator of his guilt, Newton claims he'll be able to show a different side to the former NFL star. The director goes onto say this.

"The reality is that O.J. exploded into rage because of his grief repeatedly asking 'what do you mean Nicole is dead?' while the detective on the phone kept telling him he has no information. This is just one example of many where the prosecution attempted to deceive the jury, the press and the public. Thankfully the jury saw right through it and that's why O.J. was acquitted. The media was assisted by prosecutors drawing on unethical means to persuade the public of his guilt because they knew their evidence would fail to persuade the jury. It's very worrying...O.J. was fortunate that he could afford a brilliant defense team to challenge a prosecutorial system more concerned with winning than with justice. But what about countless defendants who are innocent and don't have any money? Justice for them isn't an acquittal, it's a life sentence or even death."

Starring in the movie are Boris Kodjoe as O.J. Simpson and Charlotte Kirk as Nicole Brown Simpson. They were cast due to their uncanny resemblance to the real-life couple. The set will reportedly be constructed to be identical to the real surroundings infamous to the case. A home in Bulgaria was refurbished to look exactly like Simpson's Los Angeles mansion. And the producer purchased an exact replica of Nicole Brown Simpson's Ferarri. Newton had this to say about how meticulous the recreation of events for his movie were.

"We have gone into an incredible amount of detail to capture the life O.J. and Nicole led and their marriage. This makes the film more fascinating to watch. At their peak, they were America's number one celebrity couple and we wanted to take viewers into their world."

Apparently, O.J. Simpson reached out to the director, offering his services as a consultant on the movie, because he wanted to help recreate the murder scene and make sure the movie was as authentic as possible. Newton rejected this offer, but is still planning to meet with Simpson to discuss the finished movie sometime in the near future. Simpson was convicted of armed robbery in 2007 and was release from prison in 2017. This news was first reported at The Jasmine Brand.