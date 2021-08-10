Nicole Kidman congratulated fellow Aussie, Logan Martin on his first ever Olympic Gold Medal for Freestyle BMX on her Instagram this week. She showed her solidarity sporting a BMX Bandits t-shirt and a thumbs-up. She might have figured she would take a few on the chin for the cornball classic, but the fans were thrilled to see the throwback to her 1983 romp during the BMX craze.

Captioned, "Congratulations from this BMX Bandit to @LoganMartinBMX for winning the first ever Olympic Gold Medal for #FreestyleBMX! ???????? #Tokyo2020 #Olympics." The reactions take you WAY back!

"OMG!!! That tee is spectacular. BTW, I went to a screening of BMX Bandits and won a pair of Pac Man sneakers in a raffle. ????????"

"Was literally thinking of this movie the whole time."

"So much joy this photo.! Celebrating Australia and our childhoods????"

"What did they do with those radios from that movie after all that?????"

In case you missed out in 1983, this Australian film revolves around three teenagers who discover a stash of walkie talkies and decide to make a quick buck and sell the items. Unfortunately for them, the equipment belongs to a gang of hardened criminals who need them for their next job. They will do anything to get them back. If that doesn't sell you, watch the trailer and a video from Nicole Kidmann herself promoting her new movie on a local TV talent show.

It has made in impact on the 80's generation and the generations that followed. American rock band Wheatus has a song titled 'BMX Bandits' on their album 'Too Soon Monsoon.' The song has been dedicated to Nicole Kidman, and includes the lyrics 'Hey Nicole' in the chorus. In the song's animated music video, there is an animated caricature of Kidman. The show That Mitchell and Webb Look parodied the film in the recurrent adventures titled 'Angel Summoner and BMX Bandit.' The Scottish Indie-rock band BMX Bandits are named after the film, as well.

Logan Martin can be seen showing off his Olympic medal captioned with the new classic, "Tell me your an Olympic Gold Medalist without telling me your an Olympic Gold Medalist' ????"

So after you revisit the 80's classic BMX Bandits or watch for the first time (!?), you can fast forward to the present and catch Nicole Kidman in her new thriller eight episode mini-series Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu. The official synopsis reads, "It takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort's director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine 'perfect' strangers have no idea what is about to hit them." It is set to premiere August 18.