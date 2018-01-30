When you grow up in Australia, you gain special skills, like eating insects. Though, we never imagined we'd get to watch

Nicole Kidman down a couple of bugs just for the fun of it.

Vanity Fair has shared a new video which shows off Nicole Kidman's secret talent. And her hidden skill just so happens to be devouring creepy crawlies. It's definitely kind of disgusting.

You may cringe a little, if you don't completely cover your entire face with your fingers while she's doing it. Vanity Fair has been sharing some of Hollywood's biggest stars' secret talents, from Oprah's deft hand at cleaning up dog poop to Emma Stone's skills on a pogo stick. But Nicole Kidman shoveling bugs into her face tops everything yet seen.

Nicole Kidman doesn't just stop at one bug. Picking up a pair of chopsticks, she digs into a full four course meal of squirming insects. First she munches down on some still living Hornworms, which are actually quite colorful.

The Oscar-winning actress also slurps up some meal worms, crickets, and fried grasshoppers for desert. Nicole Kidman refers to these insects as micro-livestock. And apparently, she does this all the time, not just for fun videos.