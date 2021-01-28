Nicole Kidman is breaking her silence on joining the cast of Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball. Earlier this month, it was announced that Kidman will be playing Ball in the biopic, which did not sit well, to put it lightly, with fans of I Love Lucy. People were wondering why director Aaron Sorkin didn't go with an actress like Debra Messing or Isla Fisher, actresses that have more of a comedic background and physical similarities to Ball. Messing even insinuated on social media that she would be into taking on the role.

In a new interview, Nicole Kidman was asked about playing Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. The actress is starring alongside Javier Bardem, who is playing Desi Arnaz, in the biopic. "I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to give it a go,'" Kidman said when revealing what she said when she was approached for the role. "With Aaron's [Sorkin] words and his direction and Javier ... that's kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best ― see if I can do it." Taking on a role of this magnitude is always going to be controversial, which is something that Kidman knows all too well.

Since agreeing to play Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, Nicole Kidman has been doing some studying. "I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her," she added. "She's an amazing woman. I'm very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he's interpreted Desi and Lucy and the way that it's so rich. I didn't know any of this." The movie takes place over the course of one week while making I Love Lucy. The celebrity couple is going to be dealing with a threat to their marriage and careers during this particular week.

Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, is urging I Love Lucy fans to "trust the creative process" behind Being the Ricardos. "No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo nor do the Vitameatavegamin routine, or the chocolate factory routine or any of the silly things," Arnaz said. "It's the story of Lucille Ball, my actual mother, not Lucy Ricardo, and her husband, Desi Arnaz, my dad, not Ricky Ricardo." Fans of the Lucille Ball still aren't sure what to expect from Being the Ricardos, since the synopsis doesn't offer up very much information.

While there isn't much information about Being the Ricardos out there, Lucie Arnaz teased a little bit of intel recently. "Very little of the show is actually I Love Lucy-type stuff," Arnaz says. "I don't think you will be disappointed with that, however. ... It is a two-hour feature film about these two people and some of the remarkable things they lived through." As for what that is, we'll just have to wait and see as Nicole Kidman studies and prepares to play the iconic Lucille Ball. The interview with Kidman was originally conducted by Variety.