Whoops. Nicole Richie started her 40th year off with a smoking hot celebration. As she prepared to blow her candles out on her birthday cake, featuring a throwback photo of the fashion designer with 'Happy Birthday Nicole' scrolled in white frosting, she made a wish! If her wish was for her hair to sizzle and fly away, her wish came true! Nicole Ritchie nails it with her caption, "Well... so far 40 is ????"

Husband Joel Madden, hit us with a classic catchphrase, "That's hot." Benji Madden showed his love for his sister-in-law saying, "Happy Birthday Sis love you and thankful for you always [heart emoji]???? stay lit ????" Chelsea Handler quipped, "Happy birthday, baby! Welcome to your 40's, where the party really gets started. Xx" Netflix's Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski said it for all of us, "I feel awful for laughing I'm sry also happy birthday!!" Amy Schumer exclaimed, "Oh my gawwwd!"

She appears to take it in stride, no tears, just surprise and laughter. She might have been thinking to go for a bob this fall anyway! It's so nice to see the mother of two, who she shares with husband, Joel Madden, loving and living life.

We were first introduced to Nicole Richie along with Paris Hilton in the reality show The Simple Life. The premise of the program was to show two wealthy socialites, as they struggle to do manual, low-paying jobs such as cleaning rooms, farm work, serving meals in fast-food restaurants, and working as camp counselors. Five seasons of pairing the heiresses with those less fortunate was entertaining, but focused on their privilege.

These days, we see a new Nicole raising her family and sharing her gardening tips with healthy ways to eat and live. It's so refreshing to see her happy and vibrantly branching out and sharing the things she thinks will make the world a better place.

Here she is as her alter ego, rapper Nikki Fresh, showing her appreciation for healthy eating. She's captioned it, "If your'e organic and you know it clap your hands ????????????????"

The lesson to this story is not to watch those tresses as you blow out those candles, the lesson is it happens to everyone! We've seen it a hundred times, young and old, bend over that delicious death trap and whoosh! Those packages of candles need to come with a scrunchie! I do have to admit, I'd much rather celebrate post near-heart attack with a slice of cake and the smell of burnt hair wafting through the air, than some of the other options I've seen on the interwebs. How about those babies who use their saliva to extinguish those candles? Pass! Or the grandpa surrounded by loved ones as he shoots his dentures into our celebratory confection? I'll take hair fire, please!