Night Of The Comet is getting the remake treatment. The 1984 sci-fi/comedy has gained cult status over the years and has served as a source of inspiration for several notable creatives, including Joss Whedon, who credits the movie directly for the creation of Buffy Summers. No Night of the Comet, no Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Now, Orion Pictures is looking to remake the cult classic for modern audiences to enjoy, with a slightly more serious take.

According to a new report, the studio has tapped Roxanne Benjamin to write the Night of the Comet remake. The new take will apparently be ditching some of the comedy and will skew more toward the sci-fi side of things. No director has been set just yet, but Benjamin also has experience in that department, so it's possible that she could be tapped to helm the remake as well, depenXX

ding on how things shake out. Benjamin previously co-wrote and co-directed the 2016 horror flick Southbound. She also produced the V/H/S franchise and directed a segment in the horror anthology XX. Given the female-fronted nature of the movie, Benjamin seems like a logical choice for the job.

For those who may not be familiar with the Thom Eberhardt written and directed 1984 cult movie, it takes place in the wake of a comet crashing into California. In the wake of the disaster two teen sisters Regina (Catherine Mary Stewart) and Samantha (Kelli Maroney) find that they're among the only survivors. So, they decide to on a shopping spree. Along the way, they partner with another survivor, Hector (Robert Beltran). They soon find out they're not alone, as zombies have sprung up as a result of the comet. Not only do they have to avoid the undead, but they're also being pursued by scientists who want to experiment on their bodies in the hope of finding an antidote.

Despite a seemingly cheeseball premise, Night of the Comet has been received quite well by the critical community over the years. For what it may be worth, the movie currently holds an 80 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only that, but Hollywood is very reboot happy right now and this seems right in line with the type of 80s nostalgia that is very much in vogue, in thanks largely to hits like Stranger Things and IT.

At the time of its release, Night of the Comet was also a pretty big hit. The movie was made for less than $1 million and grossed $14 million at the domestic box office. At the present time, there is no word on a possible release date, casting or how soon production could begin on the remake, but it sounds like it's in the relatively early stages of the process. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any pertinent information makes its way online. This news was first reported by Deadline.