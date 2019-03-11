Night of the Comet, the 1984 sci-fi/comedy cult classic, is getting the remake treatment courtesy of Roxanne Benjamin, and we've got the scoop on her take. It was announced last October that Benjamin, whose previous work includes Southbound and The XX, was tapped by Orion Pictures to pen the remake. Now, we have word that Benjamin has completed her script and why she decided to take this project on in the first place.

I had the good fortune of speaking with Roxanne Benjamin at SXSW in honor of her solo feature directorial debut Body at Brighton Rock. During our chat, I asked Benjamin about her take on Night of the Comet. She revealed that her script has been turned in and, for her, it's all about the idea of exploring female relationships within the confines of a genre movie. Here's what Benjamin had to say about it.

"I actually turned it in already. It's already done. I like making girl buddy movies. I'm really drawn to female relationships and the complexity of female relationships, and how they change. And how their interactions can be both, we're like terrible to each other and then we're loving to each other at the same time. I don't know. It's very complex, female relationships throughout your life. So that's just fascinating to me, in terms of how that works within a horror or genre setting, and I don't feel like we get that much out of our genre. It's always, it's the trope. It's the final girl. It's one girl on her own. Obviously [Body at Brighton Rock] has one girl, so I can't knock those kinds of movies, but that relationship in a scenario of the end of the world is fascinating to me. And I love the movie, the first movie. There's so many great one-liners in that movie. The visuals are amazing and for a B horror movie of the time, I'm always shocked when people don't know about it, or haven't heard of it. It's very confusing to me because it's like you said you'd never heard of Weekend at Bernie's or something. I mean, most people have heard of that, right? It's not just me. I'm very excited about the prospect of that becoming a real thing."

The original centers on a comet crashing into California. In the aftermath, two teen sisters discover that they're among the only survivors. They then go on a shopping spree and soon find out they're not alone, as zombies have emerged as a result of the comet. As it stands, the studio hasn't set a director for the remake. However, as also revealed during our chat, if Roxanne Benjamin has her way, she'll be in the director's chair.

"That's the hope. I mean, I would love to direct it. I love that movie. And I wrote it in code so if they want the code, they'll have to let me direct it."

We'll have the full interview with Roxanne Benjamin on Body at Brighton Rock coming at a later date. For the time being, there is no word on when the Night of the Comet remake will actually begin filming, but it's well underway. As for whether or not Benjamin will get to make this as her next feature? That ball is in Orion Pictures' court.