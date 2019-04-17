As we reported back in February, Scream Factory is releasing an amazing collector's edition of the 1986 horror classic, Night of the Creeps. When first announced, the focus was on the collectible items you would be getting with the deluxe version of the set which includes an 8-inch clothed retro Tom Atkins action figure (complete with a shotgun and a beer) as well as fresh art from Devon Whitehead. Little details were known about the actual content of the discs, until today.

Scream Factory says the 2-Disc Collector's Edition of Fred Dekker's zombie-shambling, leech-slithering, Tom Atkins-starring cult classic is now complete. The street date is planned for next month on on May 28, 2019. For those of you interested in the site-only, deluxe version offer, note, there are only 39 exclusive action figures from NECA left! Now's the chance to preorder if you haven't. This will sell out.

Night of the Creeps blu-ray special features include:

DISC ONE:

• Theatrical Version of the Film

• Thrill Me!: The Making of Night of the Creeps - a five-part documentary on the making of the film featuring interviews with writer/director Fred Dekker, actors Tom Atkins, Jason Lively, Steve Marshall, Jill Whitlow, producer Charles Gordon, special makeup effects creator David B. Miller, Special Makeup Effects artists Howard Berger and Robert Kurtzman and more

• Tom Atkins: Man of Action - a look at the actor's career

• Deleted Scenes

• Original Theatrical Trailer

DISC TWO:

• Director's Cut of the Film

• NEW: Horror's Hallowed Grounds - a look at the film's locations today with host Sean Clark, director Fred Dekker and actor Jason Lively

• NEW: Real Good Plan - an interview with actor Jason Lively

• NEW: The Bradster- an interview with actor Alan Kayser

• NEW: I Vote for That One - an interview with actor Ken Heron

• NEW: Worst Coroner Ever - an interview with actor Vic Polizos

• NEW: Answering the Door - an interview with actress Suzanne Snyder

• NEW: Final Cut - an interview with editor Michael N. Knue

• Audio Commentary with writer/director Fred Dekker

• Audio Commentary with actors Tom Atkins, Jason Lively, Steve Marshall and Jill Whitlow

