Most horror movie fans seem to agree that the '80s were the golden era for the genre. The decade saw so many amazing horror movies come out that are still frequently spoken about to this day. This includes Night of the Demons, the 1988 cult classic from director Kevin Tenney. Starring Amelia Kinkade and Linnea Quigley, the movie was a hit with fans, prompting two official sequels to be made. In 2009, Night of the Demons was remade with a new movie starring Shannon Elizabeth and Edward Furlong, which is a testament to the original's everlasting popularity. All four of these movies will be fully explored in the upcoming documentary called The Party's Just Begun: The Legacy of Night of the Demons.

The new movie comes from Dead Mouse Productions and Cult Screenings UK, so it's clear right away that it's in good hands. This is the team behind the horror docs You're so cool, Brewster! The Story of Fright Night and Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II. They're also behind the anticipated, upcoming documentaries RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop and Pennywise: The Story of IT. Needless to say, the filmmakers know how to properly handle extensive horror movie docs. With all new interviews from many of the cast and crew from the franchise, The Party's Just Begun will be as much of a must-see movie as the other docs brought to us by this team.

Better yet, the movie will be hosted by Amelia Kinkade, who plays the franchise's recurring villain Angela. Kinkade reprised the role in both Night of the Demons sequels, and it's only natural she serves as the host of the official documentary. In addition to the new interviews, Kinkade will be showcasing behind-the-scenes footage from all four movies which have never been seen, as well as exclusive deleted scenes. With no plans for a new installment of the movie series to be made anytime soon, the new footage we'll see in this doc is as close to a new Night of the Demons movie as we're going to get.

For anyone unfamiliar with the series, the original movie begins when a group of teenagers hold a party in an abandoned mortuary. They unintentionally awaken a sinister presence lurking within, which begins to possess the partying teens by turning them into murderous demons. With Angela leading the pack, the demons slaughter the horrified partiers, adding each victim to their ranks after their deaths. Always hungry for more souls, Angela repeated this process in the sequels and the remake. Now, we can get the full story on just how this concept came to be, and what it took to create each installment in the series.

Right now, The Party's Just Begun is raising funds for its completion via crowdfunding. Although the movie will be available digitally upon its release in October 2019, taking part in the crowdfunding campaign is the only way to own a physical copy of the documentary. It will not be available in stores, so if you want this for your collection, you'll need to pre-order it by donating while the campaign is still live. You can do that by heading over to Indiegogo, and you can check out a sneak peek of the movie below.