It was reported back in June that George A. Romero's shambling zombie horde would be returning to screens in a new unofficial sequel, Night of the Living Dead Part II, which is written and directed by Marcus Slabine and was shot pretty much in secret this year. While unofficial sequels usually don't amount to much, this one does have something going for it, as it reunites three actors from Romero's own Night of The Living Dead sequel Day of the Dead. So does this mean the movie is a continuation of the story, or are they playing all new characters in the new film? New first look images from the movie have been released of the main characters, and it certainly looks like they are ready for some bloody mayhem.

First of all, the actors in question are Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander and Jarlath Conroy, who all appeared in Day Of The Dead and more notably played characters who survived that particular zombie onslaught, which could lead to them reprising the roles played in the 1985 horror. The three appeared in a very brief teaser trailer released at the beginning of September, which offered no details other than the official website address, which is currently counting down to this Friday.

According to the official blurb on the movie, the film takes place on a remote island where a few survivors of the apocalypse have retreated with the hopes of living out their lives without the threat of being chomped on by the undead. However, it is not long before the waters start to spew out a new host of brain-hungry creatures who they must fight against to survive. All in all, it sounds like a continuation of the story, and would make sense in that Romero's trilogy of Night, Dawn and Day would inevitably lead to a second night, if you discount his other sequels and the numerous remakes, reboots and such.

In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, director Slabine said, "With Night of the Living Dead II I wanted to tell an original and engaging story with these amazing actors who haven't been together since 1985. They are incredible and I want to showcase that just because someone is over the age of 60 doesn't mean they can't give a phenomenal performance. During one of Jarlath's scenes, 2 crew members had to leave set as they were crying and almost ruining the take because of how good he was. It's incredible to see the 3 together with all of their chemistry not skipping a beat since they were all together. We have a ton of surprises and some big name cast that we have yet to announce but are wicked excited to have a part of this and are very sure fans will be pleased. The movie is about characters first and story before anything else but it's still going to be extremely gory and have some great twists and turns."

According to the report, Marcus Slabine will be out promoting the movie with the three Day of the Dead cast members at the Chiller Theatre convention in New Jersey this weekend, so it is likely that the website countdown will be leading to a full launch of the site prior to this event. There is no word yet on when the movie will be available, or where, but everyone loves a good zombie movie, and if it is as well done as Slabine seems to believe, then it could join the ranks as another Romero inspired treat. This news was originally reported by Bloody Disgusting.