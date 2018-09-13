A half-century ago, the living dead had their night, but for decades the inexorable dread of George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead has been seen only in murky, fuzzy versions.

On Wednesday, October 24, and Thursday, October 25, only, Night of the Living Dead returns to nearly 600 movie theatres nationwide in a newly restored and remastered version presented by Fathom Events, Image Ten Inc. and Living Dead Media, in association with Janus Films and the Criterion Collection. Night of the Living Dead will play at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. (local time) both days, presented through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN).

Commemorating its 50th anniversary, Night of the Living Dead will be accompanied by a new behind-the-scenes look at the making of this iconic film. Tickets for Night of the Living Dead are available beginning today at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations can be found on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Prior to his death in 2017, George A. Romero supervised the restoration of Night of the Living Dead in anticipation of the film's 50th anniversary. He worked with the film's sound engineer, Gary Streiner, to restore and remaster the movie in 4K Ultra HD from the original camera negative. The Museum of Modern Art, The Film Foundation, The George Lucas Family Foundation, and The Celeste Bartos Film Preservation Center supported the restoration project.

The film tells the deceptively simple story of a group of strangers trapped in a farmhouse and find themselves fending of a horde of recently dead flesh-eating ghouls. Romero's claustrophobic vision of a late-1960s America literally tearing itself apart rewrote the rules of the horror genre, combining gruesome gore with acute social commentary, while quietly breaking ground by casting an African-American actor (Duane Jones) in its leading role.

Named one of the 10 best horror films of all time by Rolling Stone, Night of the Living Dead continues to influence pop culture and remains loved by films and critics alike: The film holds a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Said Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations Tom Lucas.

"There are not many films that warrant the kind of attention 'Night of the Living Dead' has received from the Museum of Modern Art, but there are also not many films whose influence remains so strong in global popular culture 50 years after it was made. George A. Romero's film has never looked better, and we are proud to present this dazzling new restoration to film lovers and horror fans."

Steve Wolsh, CEO of Living Dead Media, added this.

"It's been a two-year labor of love to bring this stunning version of 'Night of the Living Dead' into theaters for the 50th anniversary. This movie was intended to be seen in a dark theater with a live audience, and this restoration gives fans and newcomers alike a chance to see the film as they've never seen it before."

