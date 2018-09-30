Kevin Hart's Night School was able to take the number one spot at this weekend's box office, earning $28 million. The comedy cost $29 million to produce and nearly made its entire budget back at the North American box office alone. On top of that, the movie also brought in $5.5 overseas for a grand total of $33.5 million worldwide, which was slightly higher than initial predictions. The animated family adventure Smallfoot took in $23 million for its debut, which was enough to nab the second spot at this weekend's box office. The movie features a voice cast of Channing Tatum, James Corden, Common, LeBron James, and Zendaya.

The House With A Clock In Its Walls fell from the number one position last weekend to number three at the box office, having earned another $12.5 million. Eli Roth's first family outing has brought in over $53.8 million worldwide to date since its debut last weekend. A Simple Favor took in $6.6 million, which was enough to take the fourth position at this weekend's box office. The film stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively and has brought in $62.8 million worldwide to date, and seems to be keeping afloat.

The Nun took the number five spot at this weekend's box office having earned $5.4 million in its fourth weekend. While the horror movie fell over 45 percent from last weekend, it has still taken in over $330 million worldwide. The film is now the highest grossing installment in The Conjuring franchise. Number six this weekend went to the debut of Hell Fest, which took in $5 million domestically.

The seventh position at this weekend's box office went to Crazy Rich Asians, which took in an additional $4.1 million. To date, the film has earned over $165.6 million domestically with a grand total of $218.8 million worldwide. Shane Black's The Predator continues to fall down the line, taking the eighth spot this weekend. The sci-fi action thriller took in $3.7 million this weekend, falling nearly 60 percent since last weekend.

White Boy Rick was able to pull in $2.3 million this weekend, which was just enough to take the ninth spot. The movie fell over 50 percent from last weekend and has earned over $21.7 million since its debut three weeks ago. Finally, Jennifer Garner's revenge thriller Peppermint took the tenth position this weekend, having brought in $1.7 million. The film has earned nearly $40 million worldwide since its debut. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office numbers over at Box Office Mojo.