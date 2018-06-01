Kevin Hart is back, learning that pain can be a highly motivational tool thanks to Tiffany Haddish in the latest trailer for Night School. Girls Trip and The Best Man Holiday director Malcolm D. Lee helms the new comedy, which stars Hart as a man who has to go back to school to earn his GED to advance his life and Haddish as the tough as nails teacher. The trailer takes some unexpected turns and it looks like a promising back to school comedy that will hit theaters at the end of September.

Kevin Hart wrote the screenplay for Night School alongside Matthew Kellard, Harry Ratchford, Nicholas Stoller, John Hamburg, and Joey Wells. The comedy marks the comedian's first screenplay credit outside of his standup specials. In addition to Hart and Tiffany Haddish, the movie also stars Ben Schwartz, Rob Riggle, and Romany Malco. However, the trailer wisely puts the focus on the chemistry between Haddish and Hart, which pays off, especially when the teacher is trying to literally knock some sense into her student.

Star Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit Ride Along and Think Like a Man series, bring their signature style to Night School. The trailer begins with Hart in a chicken suit as a sign flipper for a religious fried chicken fast food restaurant, which is also right next door to a gentleman's club. At one point in the new trailer, Tiffany Haddish's character is trying to convince Hart's character to come back to school. Hart argues that his life is great because he can smell coconut lotion and fried chicken at the same time.

Kevin Hart stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote Night School and revealed that he once helped Tiffany Haddish when she was homeless and living in her car. Hart told Kimmel and his audience that he met Haddish when she was down on her luck and gave her all of the money that he had in his pocket at the time, which was $300, carefully noting that the gift was no strings attached. The money allowed Haddish to stay in a motel for a week and gave her some incentive to start taking her career to the next level.

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish are a perfect match in the trailer for Night School and that may be because of their off-screen friendly relationship. Both actors really excel at bringing the over-the-top characters to life on the big screen, which is definitely happening here. Where else are we going to get to see a teacher take their student to a kickboxing ring to tutor them? Night School hits theaters on September 28th, just in time for classes to be kicking back in for the fall semester. You can watch the brand-new hilarious trailer for Night School below, courtesy of the Universal Pictures YouTube channel.