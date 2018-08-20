The latest trailer for Night School, starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, focuses on the physical aspects of learning. The comedy is from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) and follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they'll pass the GED exam. And by the look of the newest trailer, the group is having quite a hard time trying to get used to being back in high school with their tough-as-nails teacher, played by Haddish, who puts the majority of her focus on Hart's character.

Night School was written by Kevin Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells, Matt Kellard, Nicholas Stoller, and John Hamburg. The comedy is the first screenwriting credit for Hart, aside from his standup specials. Kevin Hart is coming off of the massive success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which is getting the sequel treatment. Hart is also starring in next year's The Secret Life of Pets 2. In Night School, the comedian portrays Teddy Walker, who needs to pass the GED in order to get a big investment adviser job with his best friend, played by Ben Schwartz. And while the movie focuses on Hart, the main star of the latest Night School trailer is Tiffany Haddish.

Tiffany Haddish plays, Carrie, the Night School teacher, and the latest trailer is basically a two-minute highlight of her excellent comedic skills. There's plenty of Kevin Hart, but the movie looks like it will be another hit for Haddish after her breakout performance in Girls Trip. The movie comes out at the end of September, and then she'll also be seen in The Oath, alongside Ike Barinholtz a few weeks later on October 12th. Haddish and Barinholtz star as a couple who have to survive the Thanksgiving holiday with family who have opposing political views.

As with previous Night School trailers, the latest also highlights the onscreen chemistry between Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart. Haddish's teacher character spends a lot of time in the kickboxing ring with Hart, drilling him every time he gets one of her questions wrong. In the end, Hart finally gets an answer about the chemical components of water right, only to have Haddish break wind on his face, opening up a whole can of fart jokes. It's highly likely that we'll see Hart and Haddish in another movie in the near future because of how well they click together.

Night School hits theaters everywhere on September 28th and is being executive produced by James Lopez and Preston Holmes. Also starring alongside Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish are Taran Killam, Rob Riggle, Romany Malco, Yvonne Orji, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Megalyn Echikunwoke, and Anne Winters. While we wait for Night School to open in theaters, you can watch the latest trailer below, thanks to the Universal Pictures YouTube channel.