Fantastic Four director Tim Story will return to the comic book movie genre once again for the superhero comedy Night Wolf. Thirteen years after his heavily criticized Marvel venture, Fantastic Four, Story will also be teaming up once again with frequent collaborator Kevin Hart.

Tim Story is currently negotiating to bring the upcoming comedy Night Wolf to the big screen. The movie is being described as "a Meet the Parents-esque encounter" where a man, played by Kevin Hart, meets his fiancée's father for the first time. However, he soon discovers that his new in-law-to-be is actually the titular superhero, Night Wolf.

As this is a Kevin Hart vehicle, expect hilarious hijinks to ensue, as Hart no doubt attempts to impress his superhero father-in-law whilst flailing his arms around and squealing in that special way that only Kevin Hart can. Night Wolf is being written by Detective Pikachu screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Hart will star in and produce via his HartBeat Productions. Story will also produce through his production company, The Story Company. Sharla Sumpter Bridgett will be an executive producer.

Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, has been discussing the project, saying that director Tim Story was the obvious choice to bring the superhero-comedy to life.

"Tim was our first choice for this project. His skill with both comedy and action, along with his long history of working with Kevin on both Ride Along films, both Think Like a Man films, and many of Kevin's comedy standup event films made him uniquely suited for this material. He came in with a great take and STX and HartBeat couldn't be more excited to get started."

Tim Story and Kevin Hart have worked together several times over the last few years. Most notably on Think Like a Man and Think Like a Man Too, as well as the two Ride Along movies, which find Hart as Ben, a security guard, who is in love with police officer James' sister. Similarly to Night Wolf, Ben attempts to impress James (played by a typically stern Ice Cube) and in order to win the top cop's heart, he rides along with him on a 24-hour patrol of Atlanta. In addition to this, Story co-directed Hart's stand-films Laugh at My Pain, Let Me Explain, and What Now?.

Story most recently wrapped Tom and Jerry at Warner Bros. which will feature the famous cat and mouse cartoon characters in a live-action/animated comedy and is due for release on December 23, 2020. The movie stars the titular cat and mouse as well as Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Ken Jeong, and Rob Delaney.

Hart meanwhile has several movies in the pipeline, including the hitman comedy The Man from Toronto which also stars Woody Harrelson, My Own Worst Enemy in which Hart plays a secret agent and will also be directed by Tim Story, and a third Ride Along movie which is currently in early development.

Night Wolf does not yet have an official release date. This comes to us from Deadline.