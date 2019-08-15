After moving from stand-up specials to big-budget action flicks, Kevin Hart is ready to enter the superhero realm. Kind of. The Central Intelligence actor will star in and produce superhero comedy Night Wolf alongside STXfilms through his HartBeat productions. The script will come from Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. The chairman of STXfilms Adam Fogelson announced the team-up this morning.

"After we acquired Night Wolf, we submitted it to Kevin Hart and the Team at HartBeat hoping they would love it as much as we did. It is a big, broad comedy and the idea is great fun and perfectly matched with Kevin's comedic talent."

Hart's "comedic talent" will help bring the Meet the Parents-style superhero story together. Night Wolf follows a man (Hart}) as he meets his future father-in-law for the first time. Things take a turn when he discovers that his future in-law is actually the superhero known as the Night Wolf. This will be the fourth film from a partnership between Hart and STXfilms, and the actor is excited to get to work with them again.

"I am excited to be working with our friends at STX again. They brought us a great project with Night Wolf. I instantly fell in love with this pitch."

Fogelson is also "thrilled to be working" on their fourth film together. Their only joint project to be released so far is The Upside starring Hart alongside Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman. Although the film received a positive review from only 40% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes, fans generally enjoyed it.

When it was released in January, it managed to gross $100 million. The studio currently has two other comedy projects in development with the comedian. The body-swap comedy Black Friday, which is an updated take on freaky Friday, has been announced along with an untitled romantic comedy.

It will be a while before we see Hart on screen with a superhero, but as usual, there are plenty of other films to catch him in. Illumination/Universal's The Secret Life of Pets 2 has made close to $379M worldwide. He is also uncredited for a brief appearance in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw as Air Marshall Dinkley. Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level will premiere on December 13.

The first film in the rebooted franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle surprised fans with a fresh take and great laughs. It surpassed Spider-Man to become Sony's highest grossing film domestically at the time. It brought in $404.6 million from the States and a whopping $962.1 million worldwide.

STXfilms' slate includes a diverse spread as well. It includes, among others, Hustlers (September 13), Countdown (October 25), 21 Bridges (November 22), Playmobil (December 6), Brahms: The Boy II (December 6), My Spy (Jan 10), and Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen (Jan 24).

Hart is bound to bring his loud screaming and the nervous rambling to Night Wolf, but check back with us as more details come out about what else to expect. This news comes to us via Deadline