Amy Adams has lined up her next project, and it is a doggone bizarre one at that. The Oscar-nominated actress is set to star in Nightbitch, an adaptation of the upcoming novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder. In it, Adams will play a woman who begins turning into a dog. Or at least she thinks she's turning into a dog. Either way, Adams will have to do her best pooch impression.

According to a new report, Annapurna Pictures has secured the rights to Nightbitch, which is now being developed with the intent to have Amy Adams star in the leading role. The novel isn't set to be published until summer 2021 by Doubleday but Rachel Yoder's debut was snatched up by the studio in a hurry. Yoder is also on board to adapt her novel for the screen. Additionally, Yoder will serve as an executive producer on the project alongside Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Sammy Scher. Adams is also on board to produce, in addition to her starring role. Stacy O'Neil additionally serves as a producer.

Nightbitch centers on an unnamed woman and former artist. She is suddenly pushed into a stay-at-home domestic life after giving birth to her son. She soon becomes concerned that she's turning into a dog. Her husband, who travels for work and is often gone, is quick to dismiss her fears. Meanwhile, she is forced to contend with very real physical manifestations of her solitary anxiety, having only her two-year-old son as company.

Her symptoms soon intensify and she finds difficulty in keeping her alter-canine-identity secret. An impulsive and disastrous encounter with the family cat pushes things over the edge. Seeking a cure for her condition in a variety of ways. An herbal multi-level marketing scheme, a group of mommies all named Jen and even a mysterious academic specializing in "mythical ethnography."

Amy Adams is one of the most in-demand and respected actors in the business. She has been nominated for an Oscar six times during her impressive career. Best Supporting Actress five times for Junebug, Doubt, The Fighter, The Master and Vice, as well as Best Actress once for her work in American Hustle. Some of her other credits include Enchanted, Arrival and The Muppets, as well as playing Lois Lane in the DC Extended Universe. Adams has also completed work on Joe Wright's The Woman in the Window and Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy, both of which are awaiting release.

This also marks a reunion between Annapurna and Amy Adams. The studio and star worked together previously on The Master, American Hustle, Her and Vice. There is no word yet on who may be eyed to direct, nor is it clear how soon the studio may look to get production up and running. Though that could largely depend on outside factors beyond the studio's control, given the current situation. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.