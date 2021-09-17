The recent resurgence in horror movies seems to have not only cornered the adult market recently, with the likes of A Quiet Place II and The Forever Purge doing decent business at the post pandemic box office, but is also coming into its own in the children's market with the likes of RL Stine's Just Beyond heading to Disney+ this Halloween, and this week, Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter bringing some style to Nightbooks on Netflix. The movie will certainly hit the right chord for younger audiences who enjoyed the Jack Black starring Goosebumps and the like, and even for adults, there is plenty to like about this witchy tale.

Krysten Ritter has previously been associated with her roles in Jessica Jones and Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23, and although she is found in a different apartment number, her character of Natacha in Nightbooks certainly isn't to be trusted either, as young Alex Mosher discovers when he is lured into apartment 4B and captured by the witch who wants to be told scary stories. Playing a character like Natacha is a departure from Ritter's previous characters, but also an opportunity she takes to with gleeful ease.

While every actor wants to spread their wings in different directions from time to time, once you have appeared as a Marvel character it will always stay with you, and while Ritter seems to be moving on, her time as Jessica Jones is one that she remembers fondly and she would always consider going back to if the chance arose.

"I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her," Krysten Ritter told ComicBook.com. "If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled. I'm always down to do it again. It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character."

While there are no plans for Jessica Jones to return in any form at the moment, fans will probably be presently surprised with Nightbooks, which is a Netflix movie that certainly acts as an introduction to the horror genre for youngsters but also doesn't forget that there are likely going to be adults watching at the same time. It is one of those films that brings low level scares, while being clever enough to have you look back on the way it leaves a trail of breadcrumbs to follow that all lead to the fairytale flipping finale. Nightbooks is a great little film to kick off the build up to Halloween, and thoroughly deserves its current 89% fresh critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.