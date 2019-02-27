I don't know about you, but I'm happy as hell to see Clive Barker's underappreciated 1990 horror flick Nightbreed getting more and more love as the years go on. And today we have word that the Nightbreed love train is steady chugging forward as not only is there a TV series in the works, but now we're hearing that there is a three-hour new cut of the film in the pipeline. As many of you Nightbreed fans know by now, there have been a healthy handful of cuts made from this cult classic already.

First, there was the original 102-minute theatrical cut back in 1990, which Clive Barker made clear he found... well, let's just say the filmmaker was unhappy with that version. Then there was the director's cut, and eventually what was thought to be the ultimate cut of the film with "The Cabal Cut" (named after Barker's original source material). But again, this new cut is much more substantial than either of those new prints. To break it down, this new three-hour cut in the works is a half hour longer than the Cabal Cut, and a whole hour longer than the Director's Cut.

This fresh footage is said to be from newly discovered VHS dailies and the team behind the scenes are still cutting away at this time so there's really no telling how damn long it will be and when this new cut will be released when all is said and done.

So all of this "new three-hour" cut business out of the way, let's not forget about the above-mentioned Nightbreed TV series in the works over at SyFy. Barker is currently hard at work developing his cult classic into a new series along with screenwriter Josh Stolberg (Piranha 3D), and he recently updated fans on the progress of the series saying during a recent interview.

"Nightbreed is also moving forward at quite a rate with a couple of very well-known directors showing a great deal of interest in it. I am on board to provide mythologies and ideas and hopefully put the Barkerian weirdness on the material. At the moment, we're putting the team together: we have a writer, director, producers and now that the New Year has begun we'll all get together and start to plan the long-term narrative, not just the opening narrative which is what we've done so far. I have the sense that, if all the things that I've been promised come true, there is a real passion for matching the tone of both the book and the film."

We'll let you guys know when we hear more about this new three-hour cut and/or the Nightbreeed TV series. Until then, remember that Nightbreed was originally written and directed by Clive Barker Hellraiser based on his novella Cabal. Gabriella Martinelli, Jon Turtle, and Joe Roth produced the 1990 movie which featured a cast including Craig Sheffer, Anne Bobby, Charles Haid, and The Fly and Videodrome director David Cronenberg in a rare lead role as button-faced serial killer Dr. Philip K. Decker. Danny Elfman (Batman, The Nightmare Before Christmas) provided the film's killer score. Thanks to CabalCut (@nbcabalcut) on Twitter for the cool update.