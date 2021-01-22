Guillermo del Toro's long awaited Nightmare Alley is set to open in theaters this December. In addition, Antlers, which del Toro produced, will finally be released in October. Nightmare Alley marks the first time that del Toro has been behind the camera since 2017's Academy Award winning The Shape of Water, and it will see a similar rollout. The 2017 movie also opened in December, after premiering at the fall festivals. It's unclear if the director's upcoming movie will premiere at the 2021 fall festivals, but it seems likely Searchlight will do the same approach, as long as they are able to safely.

As of this writing, Searchlight has chosen Nightmare Alley to open in theaters December 3rd. The movie, which stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara, and David Strathairn, was supposed to open in 2020, but the public health crisis-related delays put a stop to that. Guillermo del Toro was able to finally finish production in December 2020 after getting the cast and crew back together.

Nightmare Alley finds an ambitious carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is. The movie is based on novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. The movie was announced back in 2017, with reports that Leonardo DiCaprio was going to take the lead role. However, that changed in 2019 as Guillermo del Toro started to plot the production start. Bradley Cooper later signed on with production set to start in January 2020. Filming commenced, but later had to stop due to the public health crisis.

Antlers will open in theaters on October 29th. The movie has been delayed several times since it was initially announced. Scott Cooper directed, and produced the movie alongside Guillermo del Toro. It stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan. Antlers takes place In an isolated Oregon town, when a middle-school teacher (Russell) and her sheriff brother (Plemons) become embroiled with her enigmatic student (Thomas) whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.

As is the case with any movie coming out in 2021, the release dates for Nightmare Alley and Antlers could see delays. With that being said, there are also streaming options for both movies, though Guillermo del Toro crafts his projects to be watched on the big screen with an audience. He will likely wait to release in theaters if either movie is threatened with delays, though we'll just have to wait and see what happens in the next several months. IndieWire was one of the first outlets to report on Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley opening in theaters this December.