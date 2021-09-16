The first-ever trailer for Guillermo del Toro's new horror movie Nightmare Alley, from Searchlight Pictures, has arrived. The frightening big screen experiences won't hit theaters until December 17th, 2021, with Disney committed to a wide release 45 days before it hits streaming. Today, we get a first look at the madness, along with a new poster and several new images.

Nightmare Alley has a great cast with the likes of Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn. The cast alone is making this a very highly anticipated film. What we know so far about the film goes as follows: "An ambitious young carny (Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is."

Exclusive: V.F. has your first look at @RealGDT's new tale of seduction and treachery. Welcome to #NightmareAlley. https://t.co/oijMK9iIhv — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 14, 2021

Nightmare Alley is based on the novel by William Lindsay Gresham which was published in 1946. This is not the first time the novel has seen itself turned into a film .The first was just one year later starring Tyrone Power and Joan Blondell, and this new take was written by del Toro and Kim Morgan.

We know that Guillermo del Toro has a great imagination and loves to play in the horror or fantasy realm. With films like Hell Boy, LOTR, The Hobbit, Shape of Water, Pans Labyrinth and Crimson Peak, he definitely has a passion for this genre and storytelling. ﻿This new film is getting a lot of attention not only for the cast but because it is one of the last film of the 2021 year. The movie has managed to avoid any major delays and re shoots ( so far) and del Toro has a huge following and fan base. ﻿At the heart of this new film lies deception. Or at least that is according to the Oscar-winning filmmaker. He for is a hundred percent honest in telling the audience that this movie is not what you might think it is. ﻿

Is this a creature film? Or is it something very different? Recently del Toro told this to Vanity Fair., "It has happened to me in the past with Crimson Peak, where people went in expecting a horror movie. I knew it was a gothic romance but it was very difficult to put that across. But yes, this has no supernatural element. It's based completely in a reality world. There is nothing fantastic. It's a very different movie from my usual, but yes, the title and my name would create that impression"

Now del Toro does confirm that the film indeed have monsters in it. However they are not going to be the typical monsters you might expect or imagine. After all the film is set in a carnival world where everyone is out to put on a show and pull one over on the next unsuspecting individual.