The Nightmare Before Christmas celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and Funko is honoring the occasion in style. The company is not only releasing a solid lineup of brand new Pop! figures, but they've also got everything from snowglobes to pencil toppers coming our way this fall. If you're a fan of celebrating Christmas and Halloween at the same time with that special Tim Burton flair, there's probably no better way to do it.

Starting with the Pop! figures, Funko is releasing Snowman Jack complete with a candy cane umbrella, Sally with her basket of provisions, Doctor Finkelstein in his wheelchair, the creepy clown with the tearaway face, Vampire Teddy with his undead duck, Harlequin Demon and Oogie Boogie with his burlap sack removed. There is also going to be a Jack Skellington Pop! with sugar skull art, Zero artwork and a sparkly Skull, which are Hot Topic exclusives. BoxLunch will have an exclusive Jack Pop! keychain and Hot Topic will have a glow in the dark Zero Pop! keychain. Last, but not least, a Harlequin Demon Pop! Is coming to Barnes & Noble and a Devil Pop! will be hitting Walgreens shelves.

Funko is also dropping a line of Mystery Minis for The Nightmare Before Christmas celebration. The minis include Pumpkin King, Jack, Sally, Dr. Finkelstein, the Mayor, Pumpkin King Jack, Lock, Shock, Barrel, and Scary Teddy. Pajama Jack, Oogie Boogie and a glow in the dark Zero mini will be available exclusively at Walgreens. Hot Topic will also be getting a line of exclusive snowglobes featuring Lock, Shock, Barrel, Vampire Teddy, Oogie Boogie, the Mayor, Jack, Jack dressed as Santa Claus, Sally and Zero. Several new SuperCute Plush toys are coming our way in the form of Jack, Sally and Oogie Boogie, with Lock, Shock and Barrel plush toys also available exclusively at Hot Topic. A Dr. Finkelstein plush will hit shelves at FYE.

One of the coolest individual items is a deluxe Jack and Zero vinyl figure. Also a Hot Topic exclusive, the retailer has a Jack Skellington skull with gothic tree artwork. A series of double-figure Vinyl sets include Oogie Boogie and Behemoth, Lock and Shock, and the Halloween Town Mayor and Barrel. As promised, there are pencil toppers featuring Jack, Oogie Boogie, Sally and Zero. Rounding out Funko's massive release lineup are a Glittery XS Hikari Jack Skellington in black and white, available exclusively at Books-A-Million, as well as several Pop! Movie Moments, including Zero by his gravestone with a glow in the dark chase and the iconic moment between Jack and Sally standing on the snowbank, available exclusively through BoxLunch.

So you're probably going to need to make at least one trip to Hot Topic and you're definitely going to want to get some extra scratch together, as there is a lot to take in here. The Nightmare Before Christmas, as directed by Henry Selick and produced by Tim Burton, is truly a classic that has only become more and more popular over the years. As such, there are probably quite a few fans who are looking forward to getting their hands on some of these new times. Funko.com has yet to announce a release date, but the items are set to arrive this fall. You can check out preview images of the anniversary lineup for yourself below.