Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic movie with a pair of live shows at the Hollywood Bowl. The live-to-film screening will star Danny Elfman as Jack Skellington, Catherine O'Hara as Sally, and Ken Page as the voice of Oogie Boogie. The special event, which also features live scenery projections and a live orchestra, debuted in 2015 and has been a major hit ever since amongst fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Tim Burton.

The Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film shows will take place on October 26th and 27th at the Hollywood Bowl, the weekend before Halloween. Last year, and previous years, have sold out pretty quickly, so fans definitely don't want to sleep on purchasing tickets, which go on sale this Saturday, September 8th at 10am through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $37.50 and go up considerably from there, which does not include the service fees that the ticket outlet tacks on each ticket purchased. In addition, there is a ten-ticket limit per household, so plan accordingly.

Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas are encouraged to get to the Hollywood Bowl early and dress as their favorite Tim Burton characters, which could end up winning them some special prizes in the costume contest. Richard Kraft is co-producing the live show and promises that this year will be a very special immersive experience. Kraft says that he is putting "animated digital projections for the proscenium of the Hollywood Bowl's shell," that are inspired by Burton's iconic imagery. It's also a special event because Danny Elfman doesn't perform very much these days. Maybe he'll even dust off the Oingo Boingo classic "Dead Man's Party" like he did in 2015 at the first performance of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Danny Elfman started composing the music for The Nightmare Before Christmas at a point in his life when he was deciding to end Oingo Boingo. The musician says that he felt a kinship with the Jack Skellington character, which is why the material still resonates with him today. In a way, the live-to-film screenings have given Elfman a chance to revisit Halloween every year like he did in Oingo Boingo, who put on massively popular annual Halloween shows during their long career.

The Nightmare Before Christmas live shows are currently only scheduled for the Hollywood Bowl, but there is a chance that the event could travel to the east coast like it has in the past. For now, the Hollywood Bowl will have to do, so prepare to buy your tickets this weekend and possibly book a flight if you have to. It's not every day that Danny Elfman performs in public, especially this close to Halloween and as Jack Skellington. The announcement of The Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film performances was first reported by The Los Angeles Times.