What do you get when you bring five of the greatest living horror directors together for one anthology movie? Nightmare Cinema! Which is as ominous as it sounds, and is sure to haunt your dreams well after you see it. Today, we have a quick teaser for this spooky delight, and it's sure to be a classic.

Nightmare Cinema consists of five tales of pure horror. And each tale is coming from one of five masters of horror. These aren't slouches in the game. These are bonafide home run hitters. And this simply can't be missed if you love the genre even just a little bit.

Nightmare Cinema is having its big premiere this Friday night at the Fantasia Film Festival. The anthology comes from Cinelou Films, and is made up of five short films that come from the likes of none other than Joe Dante, the mastermind behind 80s classics Gremlins and The Howling. Working alongside him is Mick Garris, the man responsible for Critters 2, Sleepwalkers and the original Shining mini-series.

30 Days of Night director David Slade is also getting in on the game, along with Ryuhei Kitamura, who is responsible for delivering the insane Versus to the world as well as Downrange. Rounding out this mighty team is the great Alejandro Brugues, who made the international classic Juan of the Dead, which stands side-by-side with Dawn of the Dead and Sean of the Dead as some of the greatest zombie movies ever made.

Nightmare Cinema will surely stand with the likes of other classic horror anthologies like Creepshow, V/H/S, Trick 'r Treat, Cat's Eye and Tales from the Darkside. The teaser below gives us an idea of what we can expect from these Masters of Horror. The official synopsis reads as such

"A series of down-on-their-luck individuals enter the decrepit and spine-chilling Rialto theater, only to have their deepest and darkest fears brought to life on the silver screen by The Projectionist - a mysterious, ghostly figure who holds the nightmarish futures of all who attend his screenings. By the time our patrons realize the truth, escape is no longer an option. For once the ticket is torn, their fate is sealed at Nightmare Cinema."

After watching Nightmare Cinema, you may never want to step into a movie theater again. And you definitely won't want to work at one. Do you dare even watch the trailer, which arrives from Cinelou Films? It's a pretty scary ride, and we won't be held responsible for your sleepless nights.