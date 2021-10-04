For those with deep pockets and want to keep the Halloween spirit alive beyond October 31st, Prop Store's November auction could have just the thing for you as original screen used props from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween and more are going under the hammer. The auction, which in all contains thousands of props, costumes and other bits of movie and TV memorabilia is expected to bring in a total of around $7.6 million across its 1000 plus lots, and that is just the estimate, which in the past as usually been surpassed. Among the prizes up for sale between the 9th and 11th November is the screen used glove of Robert Englund's iconic Freddy Krueger.

The famous knife-fingered glove is estimated to be one of the big sellers of the auction as one of the gloves used by Englund in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and is expected to bring in up to an estimated $41k. Separate lots also include a Freddy sweater and Fedora up for grabs and for fans of the Wes Craven created movies, this would be an amazing collector's piece to own, so Prop Store are expecting a lot of interest in it as it comes under the hammer alongside some other pieces of horror history including a Friday 13th hockey mask, Hellraiser Lament Configuration Box and the mask of Michael Myers.

As everyone knows, the face of Michael Myers is actually a William Shatner mask that has since gone on to become the signature of the villain of John Carpenter's Halloween, its numerous sequels and two reboots. The version of the mask up for sale here is from Halloween: Resurrection, the 8th movie of the franchise that followed on from the successful belated sequel, H20, and saw Jamie Lee Curtis once again fending off her knife wielding sibling.

In addition to the horror offerings, which additionally include a life-sized Gremlin, a Ghostbusters Terrordog model and more, the lots also include an array of costumes and props from across a whole range of big action blockbusters, sci-fi epics and smaller drama movies, and there is as always something to cater for every budget. As well as scripts, storyboards and small pieces of set for those on a limited budget of a meager $500-$1000, other items of note include Marty McFly's hoverboard from Back to The Future Part 2, a screen used Return of The Jedi Stormtrooper helmet, and a life-size Terminator 2 T-800 Endoskeleton.

Costumes up in the auction include the elf costume from the Will Ferrell Christmas movie Elf, Spider-man and Batman costumes, various dresses and tunics from Shakespeare in Love, and a suit worn by Sean Connery in the James Bond feature You Only Live Twice. If armor is more your thing, then there are even some select helmets and breastplates from Gladiator and Troy to be yours for between $50-100k. And Wilson the Volleyball is also up for auction, having made his fan-favorite debut in Cast Away.

You can check out the full online catalogue of items on the Prop Store website from October 12th in advance of the auction which kicks off on November 9th. The auction is happening at Prop Store.