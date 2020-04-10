Robert Englund may not be returning as Freddy Krueger when Nightmare on Elm Street gets another movie, but he has some ideas about the future of the horror franchise. Specifically, the actor would like to see A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge get the remake treatment. But this time, he would like to see the subtext played up and brought to the forefront.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge was originally released in 1985 and told a completely new story within the universe. The movie has a unique legacy and, over the years, has been embraced by a much wider audience. It gained a reputation as being the "gayest" horror movie ever made. In a recent interview, while promoting his new show True Terror, Robert Englund had this to say.

"If they redid Nightmare 2, for instance, and really deal with the subtext, Freddy toying with that boy's sexuality. But the fact that we're much more comfortable with that now, I think it would be really fun to have Freddy play with one kid who's gay. Maybe one boy is not. Play with them. Tempt them. Force him out of the closet or back into the closet and we can do that. Audiences would accept that now. Freddy would do that because he's in your head. But it is going to take somebody very clever to do that."

Mark Patton starred as Jesse, the lead character in the sequel. While not explicitly stated in the movie itself, through a modern lens, it is easy to interpret Jesse as a closeted gay man. Patton had disagreements with writer David Chaskin over the years, who long-denied his incorporation of LGBTQ themes in Elm Street 2. The upcoming documentary Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street deals with Patton's life following the movie's release and its lasting legacy.

A lot has changed since 1985. Robert Englund undoubtedly has a point that, in embracing the themes inherent in the movie, it could make for an interesting addition to the franchise. Speaking a bit more, Englund had this to add.

"The secret of Nightmare on Elm Street is loss of innocence and the kids need to be like Midwestern kids, they can't be hip, chic, junkie kids. They have to be middle American kids that think they're a little hip and they are co-opted by evil and they lose their innocence on all levels; sexual, violence, murder, death, realization of their parents' flaws, all of those things."

As it stands. Wes Craven's estate has regained the rights to the franchise and is currently taking pitches for a new entry. No concrete details have been revealed, but it all but ensures that Freddy Krueger will be back sooner than later. Doing a remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, given its evolving legacy, would be an intriguing approach. We'll have to wait and see what the future holds. This news comes to us via Too Fab.

