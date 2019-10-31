An iconic scene fromA Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors has been remade by original cinematographer Roy H. Wagner. The classic chase scene was recreated using only an iPhone 11 Pro model. Moai Films, VideoVillage Pro, and Global Village all collaborated to make the event come to life and Wagner seemed to enjoy revisiting 1987, though he noted that it was much more difficult to recreate a scene as opposed to making something brand-new with the phone.

The two-and-a-half-minute scene from the long-standing A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise features another actress taking on the role of Patricia Arquette's Kristen Parker as she attempts to save the little girl on the bike from Freddy Krueger, only to see the girl turn into a skeleton in her arms. After the new scene is over, the video does a comparison with the real scene and Roy H. Wagner did a really good job using only an iPhone to capture the horror of the original. The scenes do not sync up exactly, but they are pretty close.

In addition to the recreated A Nightmare on Elm Street 3 scene, a 16-minute behind-the-scenes video gives us a look at the production. Roy H. Wagner reveals that the original scene with Robert Englund and Patricia Arquette took about a week to shoot in 1986. The original scene was shot on 35mm film and used much different lighting from the led lights that Wagner utilized this time around. The recreated scene only took one day to complete and brought back Shane Kelly, who was a gaffer on A Nightmare on Elm Street 3.

Shane Kelly was asked what it was like returning to the Freddy Krueger horror franchise and admits it brought back some "horrifying nightmares." The team were in a crunch to complete the entire scene in one day and have it look as much like the original as possible, which does sound like a nightmare, especially since they were only using a single iPhone 11 Pro to document everything. No state-of-the-art cameras or lighting, just a bare bones set up with a bare bones crew. Roy H. Wagner enjoyed the challenge and noted that, "It makes you more at one with the camera."

Related: Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street Review: Essential Viewing for Genre Fans [Fantastic Fest 2019]

Roy H. Wagner and Shane Kelly were joined by director Lukas Colombo, who helped to recreate the chilling scene from A Nightmare on Elm Street 3. Apple has come a long way with the iPhone since it first debuted in 2007. Wagner, Kelly, and Colombo have proven that you can take something fairly simple and make it look like a horror classic from the 1980s, with just an iPhone 11. In Wagner's hands, it looks pretty damn good and one can see more people taking on the iPhone challenge. The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson recently did so on a trip around Paris, but it's not as cool as Freddy Krueger. The recreation video is provided to us from the VideoVillage Pro YouTube channel.