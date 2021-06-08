While millions of cinemagoers know Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins in The Lord of The Rings trilogy, what is less known is that the actor has a strong connection to the horror genre, having produced and starred in many dark and scary movies with SpectreVision. Currently waiting for his new movie No Man of God to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this Friday, Wood recently spoke about his long-standing desire to bring Freddy Krueger back to the big screen in another reboot of the franchise, or possibly even reboot Stephen King's Children of The Corn.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wood said, "We, personally, have talked a lot about, internally, Elm Street and how incredible it would be to play in that universe again and see that universe, to see Freddy [Krueger] and just that concept be explored again. That's something that we're fascinated in. Obviously, that is not a lesser-known, smaller thing that should be remade into a big one. But another one that I feel is exciting, I know that there's already a remake coming out, but we still really love Children of the Corn. I feel like that would be an exciting thing to ... from the ground up, taking it from the novel, not remaking the movie, but actually take the short story and flesh that out in an interesting way."

Both movies have had their fair share of screen time over the last four decades. Wes Craven first brought Freddy Krueger to the screen in the brilliant and often imitated A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984, which went on to spawn seven official sequels, a TV series and numerous fan-made shorts, as well as the badly received remake over a decade ago. Stephen King's Children of the Corn, originally a short story in his Night Shift collection, has been the basis for no less than 11 movies in all, most of them getting less than favourable reviews.

While there seems to be no remakes or reboots off-limits, it would take something special to see another Corn movie just yet, however with Freddy Krueger not having an official outing in over ten years, there is nothing to say that with the right team, it could be time for the gloved demon of Elm Street to haunt our dreams all over again.

Elijah Wood himself is much more of a fan of obscure horror movies, and he really wishes other people were as passionate about them as he is. He continued the interview, saying, "One of my favorite movies, and not something I necessarily want to remake, but one of my favorite movies that was direct to VHS during the great direct to VHS horror explosion of the 1980s, there's a movie called 'Truth or Dare?: A Critical Madness' by Tim Ritter," the actor pointed out. "I think it sticks out in my mind because I saw it when I was six and it just left an impression on me. But, I genuinely love it. And I've introduced it to so many people and it has its fans. It is not that obscure, but I don't know that I'd want to remake it. When I think about these lesser-known movies, that one always really sticks out as a special little gem."

Wood's current movie, No Man of God, sees him playing FBI agent Bill Hagmaier in the true story about Ted Bundy and the only man he would disclose details of his crimes too. Luke Kirby co-stars as the killer Bundy in the film which follows the complex relationship that develops between the two men in the years prior to Bundy's execution. This news originated at ComicBook.com.