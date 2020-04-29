The cast of A Nightmare On Elm Street franchise have reunited for a special PSA video titled #StopTheNightmare. The PSA follows Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund's own video that he did by himself earlier this month, advising people to wear gloves when they go out in public. Heather Langenkamp, Lisa Wilcox, Mark Patton, Andras Jones, Ken Sagoes, Brooke Theiss, Toy Newkirk, Ira Heiden, and Brooke Bundy have all teamed up to deliver the new PSA, which is a clever spin on the iconic slasher nursery rhyme.

Horror fans are surely familiar with, "One, two, Freddy's coming for you / Three, four, better lock your door / Five, six, grab your crucifix / Seven, eight, gonna stay up late / Nine, ten, never sleep again." Freddy Krueger fans definitely know the jingle, but they probably haven't heard the new lyrics, which have to do with the world's current situation. It's all about practicing safe social distancing, washing one's hands, and not seeing friends. It's both humorous and effective, much like Robert Englund's PSA.

For now, most of the world is attempting to stay indoors to avoid contact with the outside world. Movie theaters have been shut down since the middle of March and might not open up again until July. Disneyland and Disney World have also been closed since March and might not open up again until early next year. So, there's not a whole lot to do while stuck in the house except catch up new movies and shows, or reviewing some old classics, like A Nightmare on Elm Street. With the small franchise reunion, horror fans may just get inspired to stay indoors and watch Freddy Krueger terrorize dreams instead of going to the beach.

As for horror fans who may have already gotten A Nightmare on Elm Street out of their systems, there's Robert Englund's new collaboration with the Travel Channel, titled True Terror with Robert Englund. The series proves that truth is often stranger than fiction and it's something that fascinates Englund. "As you get older, you tend to like history more. I don't know what it is about the aging process, but as I get older, I get really excited about history," said the Freddy Krueger actor. The new show series is a good way to keep one's mind off of the news for a few hours, so look it up if you haven't done so already.

As for the rest of the cast from A Nightmare on Elm Street, they're putting out some positivity into the world and want everybody to remain indoors and safe. Thankfully, a lot of actors and performers have been going out of their way to keep people entertained while going through this situation. You can check out the new take on Freddy's jingle, above, thanks to Jimmy Con's YouTube channel. You can also check out Robert Englund's PSA below.

This nightmare will end. Take care of yourself. pic.twitter.com/xc0XgkGonb — Robert B. Englund (@RobertBEnglund) April 2, 2020