A Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund feels he has one more performance as Freddy Krueger in him, but he's more than happy to pass the razor-clawed glove over to Kevin Bacon. As every horror fan knows, Englund famously portrayed the classic character in six Elm Street movies and the crossover Freddy vs. Jason. Speaking with fans over the weekend at Monster Mania Con in New Jersey, Englund suggested this.

"I'm not Freddy anymore, you guys. I could do one more, probably. If you guys held my ankles down, if you put yogurt on my butt, if you shot me up with Vitamin C...But here's the thing, I can't do eight more, you guys. So, we need a new actor that you guys believe in, and trust, and love, that can go the distance."

Englund further joked about how the studio may prefer to invest in someone with more longevity. With Robert Englund only able to commit to one more Nightmare on Elm Street movie at best, we could instead be seeing another reboot of the franchise when the next installment is inevitably made. As far as who could play Freddy next time, Englund brings up the rumor of Kevin Bacon as a contender for the role, offering his full support.

"The rumor I've heard that I like is Kevin Bacon. Kevin loves horror. He's a real actor. He's a character actor. We need someone like that to take it on, and redo it, and redo it exploiting all of the new technology."

Of course, even with someone as talented as Bacon to step up to the plate, most Freddy fans are naturally going to be leery about any proposed reboot. The 2010 version is widely considered to be among the very worst horror movie remakes of all time and disregarded by many fans of the original franchise. There would likely be much greater excitement surrounding another sequel with Englund once again reprising the role, as no actor can ever top Englund's legendary performance.

For what it's worth, franchise co-star Heather Langenkamp has also expressed her interest in doing another movie with Englund, and given the success of Halloween, chances are better now than ever of this actually happening.

Directed by Wes Craven, the first Nightmare on Elm Street movie was released in 1984. It tells the story of a child murderer tormenting the children of his executors by killing them in their dreams. While most other slasher movies consisted of a similar storyline of a masked maniac murdering people, A Nightmare on Elm Street impressed horror fans with its unique concept. After its release, Freddy Krueger would quickly become one of the horror genre's most famous characters of all-time, no doubt due to Englund's classic performance.

It feels like it's just a matter of time until we see another Nightmare on Elm Street movie, as the resurgence of classic slasher movies appears to be leaving money on the table. The timing is better than ever to revisit the classic franchise, so let's hope it happens sooner than later for the best chance at seeing Englund return one more time. You can watch the actor's panel from Monster Mania below, courtesy of Dead Entertainment on YouTube.