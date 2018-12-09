Back in 1988, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince released the single "A Nightmare on My Street." From the studio album He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper, the song is based on A Nightmare on Elm Street and was considered by producers to be used in the fourth movie. However, the folks at New Line weren't impressed with the single, filing a lawsuit against the label for copyright infringement. This not only meant the song wouldn't be included in A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, but also that its official music video needed to be destroyed. Presumed to be gone, the music video would be unseen for three decades before a YouTuber recently uploaded a complete version of it, although it was of a very low quality.

Perhaps pleased with the positive response online to the video, DJ Jazzy Jeff has now uploaded the remastered version of "A Nightmare on My Street" to his Vevo account on YouTube. So many years later, people can now see the video the way it was meant to be seen. In it, Will Smith tells a story about going on a triple date with some friends before returning home to crash for the night. Moments later, he is confronted by a dream demon called "Fred," who begins tormenting the rapper. Will is nearly killed before being woken up just in time by his alarm clock, phoning DJ Jazzy Jeff to warn him not to go to sleep. What he hears instead is, "I'm your DJ now, Princey," which is a clear reference to Freddy telling Heather Langenkamp's Nancy Thompson in the original movie, "I'm your boyfriend now, Nancy."

"A Nightmare on My Street" samples the musical motif by Charles Bernstein from A Nightmare on Elm Street, but the song is technically unofficial. As a result of the lawsuit, the album containing the song brandished a disclaimer telling listeners it's not part of the movie's soundtrack, nor is it affiliated with the franchise in any way. Still, the song was a hit at the time, managing to reach #15 on the Hot 100. Perhaps that number would have been even higher if the song were allowed the additional promotion that this music video would have afforded it.

Related: Robert Englund Says He Could Do One More Freddy Krueger Movie

This music video isn't the only blast from the past to resurrect Freddy Krueger in 2018. Earlier this year, Robert Englund would reprise the iconic role once again for a Halloween episode of The Goldbergs. Englund has since teased that he might have one more Freddy movie in him, and Heather Langenkamp has also expressed her desire to appear in an all new sequel. Given the success of David Gordon Green's Halloween, the possibility of New Line ordering a new movie with Englund and Langenkamp seems more likely. Of course, nothing is guaranteed, but there's no doubt that people would be stoked to see a new Elm Street sequel happen, considering how well-received this music video has been.

Hilariously, the video's antagonist looks a bit more like Frankenstein's monster than Freddy Krueger. Still, it's an incredible mash-up, and it's very entertaining to see a young Fresh Prince in his own Elm Street story. Running around six minutes long, the video is must-see for fans of the movie series, and you can watch it in full below!