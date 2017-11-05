In was announced back in February that Lego Batman's Chris McKay was going to be helming the Nightwing movie for Warner Bros. and the director has since gone on to make some pretty exciting promises about what he aims to achieve with the project. The last bit of news regarding casting came from McKay himself when a fan asked him a question about possible actors to portray Dick Grayson back at the end of September. The director said that nobody had been cast yet, but that they were "casting a wide net" while looking for their star. It's now early November and Stranger Things Season 2 star Dacre Montgomery may have just quietly announced that he's in the running.

For those who have already binge watched all of Stranger Things Season 2 and seen the Power Rangers movie know that Dacre Montgomery is capable of a wide range when it comes to his acting. While Power Rangers wasn't much of a hit, the Australian actor's portrayal of the new Hawkins bully and step brother to Max, Billy, on Stranger Things has launched the actor into the mainstream for his intense performance. It seems like it's only a matter of time before Montgomery starts to take on larger roles and Nightwing, which director Chris McKay described as a "bad-ass action movie, just might be his next project.

In a now deleted tweet, Dacre Montgomery posted a picture of Nightwing (aka Dick Grayson) with just an ellipsis (...) as a caption over the weekend. This has led to wild speculation that he will indeed be playing the character on the big screen or at the very least, he has auditioned for the part. It would seem odd to tease an audition on social media at this time though. The cryptic tweet also comes at a time when it seems like some news on the Batman spin-off is eminent.

Director Chris McKay recently revamped his Twitter homepage to an all Nightwing theme, further adding to the rumors that an announcement is coming soon. The movie has yet to be officially announced by DC or Warner Bros. and was not a release slate shown at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer, but the announcement could be waiting to have the star attached to the project before anything is formally revealed. The fact the Dacre Montgomery and director Chris McKay were posting Nightwing related material on social media on the same day sure does seem like an announcement will come shortly.

Chris McKay described his vision for the Nightwing movie in late September. Even though the movie is still quite a while from happening, the director promises an action movie with minimal CGI and plenty of real-life action. Most of all, McKay promised that the movie is going to be a lot of fun. This is all speculation at this point, but the new pieces to the puzzle certainly look to be falling into place for Nightwing. This is a developing story and more news is expected to be announced soon. In the meantime, check out Dacre Montgomery's deleted tweet below, courtesy of the Hall of Spoilers Twitter account.