The last we heard about the highly-anticipated Nightwing movie was last month, with director Chris McKay revealing on social media that there will be an open Nightwing casting call, although no specifics have been given about the casting process. Director Chris McKay has taken to Twitter once again, revealing that he expects the casting process for his Nightwing movie to be completed by February. Here's what the director had to say, when asked by a fan when they can expect casting information.

"I would expect to be able to tell you more concrete info on our movies progress around February."

A few weeks before it was revealed that an open casting call was happening, Power Rangers and Stranger Things Season 2 star Dacre Montgomery hinted he might have the Nightwing role, but naturally that was never confirmed. There was was also talk that Finn Wittrock may have the Nightwing role, but there was never any confirmation that both Dacre Montgomery and/or Finn Wittrock ever were in contention for the role, or if they were interested in taking on the role as well. Still, it seems we'll find out in a few short months who will be playing this iconic character.

Earlier this year, director Chris McKay made it clear that, whoever it was that landed this role, will have to work extremely hard. The director teased on social media that the Nightwing actor will be subjecting to some grueling physical demands, with training in martial arts, gymnastics and stunts that will also be, "emotionally taxing." Unfortunately, no official story details have been released at this time, but the filmmaker has teased in the past that this Nightwing project will be a "bad-ass action movie" when all is said and done.

Richard John "Dick" Grayson was once Batman's first sidekick Robin, before going on to become Nightwing. Once he took up the mantle of Batman when Bruce was thought to be dead, but became Nightwing once again after the events of Flashpoint. After Forever Evil, Dick's identity was revealed to the world and Bruce Wayne convinced him to give up being Nightwing to become an agent of Spyral.

Chris McKay is directing from a screenplay by Bill Dubuque, who wrote the features The Judge, starring Robert Downey Jr., The Accountant starring Ben Affleck and who also created the hit Netflix series Ozark, starring Jason Bateman. There have also been rumors that Zac Efron, Steven Yeun and Jared Padalecki are vying for this Nightwing role, but it seems we won't find out for sure who will become Nightwing until February. Take a look at the new tweets from Chris McKay Twitter, including one where he all but guarantees that fans won't be seeing any nipples on the Nightwing suit.

