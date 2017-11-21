Have you ever had dreams of playing Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing in a movie? Well, you may have a chance to do just that. Granted, it's a very small chance, but a chance nonetheless. While the future of the DC universe on screen is a little uncertain at the moment, The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay is currently working on a Nightwing movie and he's just confirmed that they will indeed be holding an open casting call for the lead role.

A couple of names have popped up in regards to the role of Nightwing, but nobody has officially been brought forward and, as of earlier this month, Chris McKay says they haven't started the casting process yet. But it's going to happen and the director took to Twitter recently to confirm the open casting call, but to also give some advice to those who are possibly hoping to land the coveted role. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Re Nightwing Casting. Have an agent or manager submit your work. To the studio. An agent or manager protects you and also is an endorsement of your character. It means you take yourself and your career seriously... and so does someone else. There will be an open casting call but that is like Vegas odds for sure. Don't leave your career up to chance. Believe in yourself. Bet on yourself. Get an agent or a manager."

Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) and Darce Montgomery (Stranger Things) are the two names that have come up in relation to Nightwing, but it's clear nothing is remotely close to final at this point, even if Warner Bros. has looked at them to some degree. There's actually a good chance, even if it's someone with a manager and/or agent who goes through the studio, that the role of Dick Grayson could go to a relative unknown. That would be a pretty interesting direction for the movie. Chris McKay said earlier this month on Twitter that they will search "far and wide" to find the right person for the role.

"We haven't started the process of casting Nightwing yet but when we do you'll hear something because our search will be far and wide"

Currently, Warner Bros. has not locked down a release date for Nightwing. The studio was reportedly waiting to see how Justice League performed at the box office before moving ahead with some of their other DCEU projects. Nightwing was likely among those projects waiting in the wings. Still, Nightwing could work as its own thing, even if the DCEU as we know it shifts quite a bit as a result of the lackluster box office for Justice League. If Chris McKay is to be believed, and since he's directing the movie he probably should be, they're still going to go through the process of casting the fan-favorite character for the big screen. It's also worth noting that Brenton Thwaites landed the lead role on the Titans live-action TV series, which is either going to be Robin or Nightwing, but it hasn't yet been clarified.

