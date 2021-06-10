There are many announced DC Comics films that have been in the works over the last couple years. A multitude of them have not been clear over whether or not they will be released. Speculation has existed for Nightwing, one of the most highly anticipated films. The project was first announced back in 2017. A large amount of hype came with the news of a film based on one of the comic book company's most popular characters. Setbacks have occurred for multiple works, including Nightwing. Fortunately, director of the movie Chris McKay has finally revealed an update.

Chris McKay recently spoke in an interview with CinemaBlend's ReelBlend Podcast. In the interview, he said that the film has not been cancelled. He still wishes to bring the movie to audiences. Considering other DC movies, such as Ava Duvernay's New Gods and the James Wan produced The Trench were canned, this is good news for fans of the universe.

"I hope it's still a reality. I hope that we still get to make that movie. As far as I'm concerned, it's not lost yet. It is obviously something that... they've had other priorities, they've had other challenges. They'd had things that they needed to do, and I think that they found their way. I think their recent successes, and the stuff that they are planning on doing now, I think it opens the door for us to still be able to do a Nightwing movie."

"Whether you call it 'in an alternate universe' or you pick in their multiverse version which universe it's part of, there are different ways into it. But Nightwing is a big, action-packed, emotional movie. It may not, budgetarily, be similar to what we do with The Tomorrow War. But from a scope and scale standpoint, as far as the kind of action and the kind of heart, that's what Nightwing is going to be all about."

For those who do not know much about the comics, animated projects, or the Titans live action series, Nightwing is one of the most beloved DC Characters. In the comics, Batman has many people take up the Robin mantle. Such people include the anti-hero Jason Todd, the other great detective Tim Drake, daughter of a supervillain and Tim's girlfriend Stephanie Brown, and the runaway teen from the classic The Dark Knight Returns' Carrie Kelly. However, Dick Grayson was the first and arguably best to inherit the title.

He debuted a year after the Caped Crusader in 1940. His parents, who worked as circus acrobats, were murdered while performing one of their stunts in front of a crowd. Batman, in his Bruce Wayne secret identity, was in the audience at the time. He took it upon himself to raise the then kid Grayson and teach him in the ways of crime fighting. He served as Robin for a number of years. Eventually, when Dick grew up, he had a falling out with his mentor. He became his own hero when he took on the Nightwing persona. He now fights crime solo with occasional team ups with Batman and his allies.

In previous discussions relating to the film, McKay disclosed other information. He said in an interview with Collider, "It's gonna be a f****** badass action movie with a lot of heart and emotion. It's gonna be a crazy, fun ride. Whoever gets cast as Nightwing, and any of the other actors around, are gonna go through a f****** boot camp experience because it's gonna be a lot." While an actor has not yet been cast to star as the hero, viewers could note that there will be impressive action sequences.

Some moviegoers do not like to see an over reliance on computer generated imagery. Something positive for them is that McKay will not go down that route. In the previously mentioned Collider interview, he explained, "I'm not gonna do a lot of CG. It's gonna be all real s***. It's gonna be real stuntwork, and they're gonna need to do all of the stuff on camera and do it credibly. For the cast and the crew, it's gonna be a visceral experience, and for the audience. It's not gonna be like a lot of these movies where there's a lot of CG and flying, and things like that. Everything he does is gonna have to be real."

Nightwing does not possess any superhuman abilities. However, that does nothing to hinder his prowess as a fighter. Chris McKay seems to understand that fact, when he discussed, ""His superpower is being really f****** good, as a human being, at fighting and gymnastics and s*** like that, so you're gonna see that on screen. It's gonna be fun!" Hopefully, the project does not get scrapped in the future. Plenty of people would love to see one of the best characters from the comics brought to the big screen. This news originated at Cinemablend.