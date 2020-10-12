We have the first trailer for Nine Days. This comes from Sony Pictures Classics and is currently intended as an early 2021 release. With the state of the movie business being what it is, plans can change in a hurry. That said, this is produced by Spike Jonze (Her, Where the Wild Things Are) and stars Winstone Duke (Us, Black Panther) and Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker) in the leading roles. It is billed as "a heartfelt and meditative vision of human souls in limbo, aching to be born against unimaginable odds, yet hindered by forces beyond their will." Heady as that may sound, it appears to be accurate based on this footage.

The trailer sees a string of people visiting Winston Duke's character Will who is living in a small house out in the middle of nowhere. He appears to be observing people from afar, with various families and individuals populating TVs in his home. He is conducting interviews with candidates who are seemingly interested in being observed. It is a little difficult to fully get a grip on what is happening, but that seems to be the point.

The movie was written and directed by Edson Oda, serving as his feature directorial debut. The impressive ensemble also includes Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange, The Martian), Tony Hale (Veep, Arrested Development), Bill Skarsgard (IT, The Devil All the Time), David Rysdahl (The Revival, Dead Pigs) and Arianna Ortiz (Girl Fu, Rattlesnake). Spike Jonze, Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Gus Deardoff, Kellon Akeem, Yandy Smith, Renee Frigo, Beth Hubbard, Trevor Groth, Winston Duke, Caroline Connor, Will Raynor, Mark C. Stevens, Mark G. Mathis, Kwesi Collisson, Larry Weinberg, George A. Loucas, Michelle Craig and Piero Frescobaldi are all on board as executive producers.

Nine Days centers on Will (Winston Duke) who spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live Point of View (POV) on TV of people going about their lives. Once one of his subjects perishes, it leaves a vacancy that needs to be filled on Earth. Soon, several candidates, "unborn souls," arrive at to see if they fit the bill. But Will soon comes up against an existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma (Zazie Beetz), a candidate who is unlike everyone else. This forces him to turn within and reckon with his own complicated past. Fueled by unexpected power, he finds a new path forward in his life.

The movie previously debuted at Sundance and currently holds an 86 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is also scheduled to make further festival stops at the Hamptons Film Festival and AFI. It certainly seems like the kind of movie that could make an awards season play, especially in such a complicated year. The Academy has amended its rules so if the studio can get this in theaters before February, it can qualify for the Oscars. Nine Days is set to arrive soon from Sony Pictures Classics. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.