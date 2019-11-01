Dolly Parton has revealed why the 9 to 5 Reboot isn't happening anymore. And no, it doesn't have anything to do with Jane Fonda getting arrested on a weekly basis. While it has been confirmed that Jane Fonda will be spending a night in jail this weekend, that's not way we're no longer getting what has been described as a quasi-sequel sort of reboot to the classic comedy. While Jane Fonda was arrested this afternoon in D.C. for unlawful demonstrating, and will appear in D.C. Superior Court Saturday at 10;00am EST, it was Dolly who dropped the sad news about 9 to 5 Part II biting the dust.

The country music queen was interviewed at the red carpet premiere for her new Netflix anthology series, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings. Obviously, the event took place at her theme park Dollywood in Tennessee earlier this week. Over the years, Parton, Fonda, and Lily Tomlin have constantly been asked about a potential sequel to the 1980 comedy Nine to Five.

According to Dolly Parton, she and her former co-stars have "dropped that whole idea" of getting together for another 9 to 5 movie. The project has been rumored for years and fans thought that this year, or even next, would be the year that it would finally happen. However, it's not going to happen. Parton had this to say.

"I don't think we're going to do the sequel. We never could get the script where it was enough different than the first one, and that one turned out so good."

All hope isn't lost though. Dolly Parton admitted that she, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda are still close and talking about maybe doing something else. "We're thinking we might do a completely different thing together, Jane, Lily and I," said Parton. "We may do something different altogether, but I don't think we'll continue with (the sequel)." So there we have it, the 9 to 5 reboot idea really isn't happening, at least with the original stars. There's always a chance that someone will go ahead and remake the movie with a new cast.

Dolly Parton confirmed that there was talk of a 9 to 5 reboot back in 2018. "All these years we've talked about doing a sequel to 9 to 5, but it never made any real sense," said Parton at the time. She continued by saying, "Until just recently (with) all the equal work for equal pay and all the harassment in the workplace (backlash), we decided that we are going to try to do another one." Now actually would have been a pretty decent time for the original cast to get together.

There definitely would not have been a shortage of jokes after the fall of Harvey Weinstein and the rise of the #MeToo movement. While Dolly Parton prepared Dolly Parton's Heartstrings for Netflix, Jane Fonda has shifted her focus to the environment and global warming. The actress even moved out to Washington D.C. so she could be on the frontlines and organize peaceful demonstrations. However, even though the demonstrations were peaceful, Fonda has been arrested multiple times now and was most recently arrested today, marking the fourth week in a row. More people have been coming out to spread the word with Catherine Keener and Rosanna Arquette joining her this week. Entertainment Tonight was the first to announce that the 9 to 5 reboot is not happening.