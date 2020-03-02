The Nintendo movie poster spoofs will make you wish someone was really making them. For instance, Donkey Kong Skull Island is something that should really happen. Maybe Nintendo should get in on the streaming wars and just make parody movies with their impressive roster of characters. It'll never happen, but some of these fan-made posters are almost too good, like the Mario Bros. version of Step Brothers, or Top Gun starring Fox McCloud.

All of these Nintendo movie posters were created by Ronaldo Spettacolare, who goes by the name SpettaComdey on social media. He's covered pretty much everything with these detailed posters. Versions of The Bodyguard, Titanic, and You Got Mail starring Mario and Princess Peach, Alien starring Yoshi with his spotted egg on the cover, Link from The Legend of Zelda series in the James Bond spoof Skyloft, and Scream 2 with a Shy Guy mask are just a few of the many highlights. All of these posters are far better than the actual Super Mario Bros. movie turned out.

Nintendo hasn't ventured off into the big screen territory as much as one would have imagined. The Super Mario Bros. movie may have scarred the company for life. However, the video game movies have been getting better over the years and they have also been quite profitable. Sonic the Hedgehog is now in theaters and spent two weeks at number one, which comes after months of controversy surrounding the character's design. Thankfully, the movie has been praised for staying true to the video game source material. With that being said, it might be time for Nintendo to start looking into movies or even TV shows.

The Legend of Zelda TV series has been spoken about a lot over the years, but it doesn't seem like it will be happening any time soon. But, with the success of The Witcher, Nintendo might be reevaluating the development of the show. Just looking at the different versions of Link on these fake movie posters is enough to get gamers excited about the possibilities. Regardless, Nintendo seems to be doing quite well for itself without getting further into the entertainment industry.

Nintendo did speak up about the possibility of movies in 2016, noting that it will probably happen eventually. Though, much like The Legend of Zelda TV series, we haven't really heard anything else about it since. For now, the company is putting its focus on the games and the new version of the Switch. One of the biggest games in development is Breath of the Wild 2, which has Zelda fans clamoring for more information. So, it seems it will be a bit longer before Nintendo starts to look towards the big or small screen again. You can check out some of the best Nintendo movie posters below, thanks to the Spetta Comedy Instagram account.